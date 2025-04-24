Odisha Pays Final Tribute To Pahalgam Terror Victim Prashant Satpathy 

The body of 41-year-old Prashant Satpathy, a native of Odisha’s Balasore district who was killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport late Wednesday night.

The airport witnessed a heavy turnout as top state dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Industries Minister Sampad Swain, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, and former DGP Prakash Mishra gathered to offer floral tributes. BJP and Congress leaders stood united in grief, joined by DGP YB Khurania and senior officials from the Home Department.

Satpathy’s wife Priyadarshani, son Tanuj, and other close relatives accompanied the body, flown in from Srinagar via New Delhi. As the flower-decked ambulance carried his mortal remains away, slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe’ echoed through the crowd.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is expected to attend the funeral in Remuna, Balasore on Thursday, as Odisha bids farewell to one of its own, lost to senseless violence.

