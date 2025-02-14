Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Odisha Rapper Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife

Despite efforts to turn his life around, including a new job and a healthier lifestyle, Abhinav’s past controversies, including a viral video and assault allegations, overshadowed his fresh start.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Odisha Rapper Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife


Abhinav Singh, a 32-year-old rapper from Odisha’s Cuttack, was found dead in his rented apartment in Bengaluru’s Kadubeesanahalli area on February 9. According to police, Abhinav consumed poison, allegedly ending his life just a week after moving to the Karnataka capital for work.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His sudden demise has sparked controversy, with his family accusing his wife and in-laws of subjecting him to severe mental harassment that allegedly drove him to suicide. His father, Bijaynanda Singh, a noted author and academician, has lodged a complaint at Lalbagh police station in Cuttack, naming Abhinav’s wife, her family, and several others in connection with the case.

According to the police, Abhinav had returned to his apartment on the night of the incident after having dinner with a friend. An empty bottle of poison was found in his bedroom, which he had reportedly purchased online and received the previous evening. While no suicide note was recovered from the scene, Abhinav’s mother has claimed that he did leave behind a handwritten note, which has been seized by the Bengaluru police. Authorities are currently awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory report to determine the exact nature of the poison consumed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Abhinav had previously worked in Bengaluru as an automation testing engineer at a leading firm. However, his life had been marred by personal struggles, including battles with depression and addiction. In recent months, he had been making efforts to recover, embracing a healthier lifestyle and securing a new job. His relocation to Bengaluru was seen as a fresh start, making his sudden death even more shocking for his loved ones.

Allegations

Reports suggest that Abhinav’s relationship with his wife had been tumultuous. Last year, he was reportedly caught in a hotel in Bhubaneswar with other women, an incident that was filmed by his wife and police officers. The video went viral on social media, adding to his troubles. Around the same time, an Odia actress had accused him of preventing the release of her music video and allegedly assaulting her. Abhinav had strongly denied these allegations, claiming he was the target of a conspiracy orchestrated by the actress and her associates.

On February 13, Abhinav’s body was flown back to Cuttack, where his family performed the last rites. Meanwhile, the police investigation continues, with officers examining all angles, including the allegations of harassment and the circumstances leading up to his tragic death.

ALSO READ: ‘Bharat, Not India’: RSS Leads National Campaign For Renaming

Filed under

odisha Suicide

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Four FIRs Filed Over Stone Pelting On Kumbh Trains By Railway Protection Force

Four FIRs Filed Over Stone Pelting On Kumbh Trains By Railway Protection Force

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s...

Reviving ‘Vaad’: Ancient Indian Wisdom For Constructive Debate In Today’s Toxic Discourse

Reviving ‘Vaad’: Ancient Indian Wisdom For Constructive Debate In Today’s Toxic Discourse

Who Is Elizabeth Gogoi? Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Accused By Assam CM Of Links With Pakistan’s ISI

Who Is Elizabeth Gogoi? Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Accused By Assam CM Of Links...

Bomb Blast In Pakistan’s Balochistan: 11 Coal Miners Killed

Bomb Blast In Pakistan’s Balochistan: 11 Coal Miners Killed

Entertainment

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF Officers, Armed Personnel

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna Will Give You All The Goosebumps You Need

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox