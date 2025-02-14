Odisha Rapper Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife

Abhinav Singh, a 32-year-old rapper from Odisha’s Cuttack, was found dead in his rented apartment in Bengaluru’s Kadubeesanahalli area on February 9. According to police, Abhinav consumed poison, allegedly ending his life just a week after moving to the Karnataka capital for work.

His sudden demise has sparked controversy, with his family accusing his wife and in-laws of subjecting him to severe mental harassment that allegedly drove him to suicide. His father, Bijaynanda Singh, a noted author and academician, has lodged a complaint at Lalbagh police station in Cuttack, naming Abhinav’s wife, her family, and several others in connection with the case.

According to the police, Abhinav had returned to his apartment on the night of the incident after having dinner with a friend. An empty bottle of poison was found in his bedroom, which he had reportedly purchased online and received the previous evening. While no suicide note was recovered from the scene, Abhinav’s mother has claimed that he did leave behind a handwritten note, which has been seized by the Bengaluru police. Authorities are currently awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory report to determine the exact nature of the poison consumed.

Abhinav had previously worked in Bengaluru as an automation testing engineer at a leading firm. However, his life had been marred by personal struggles, including battles with depression and addiction. In recent months, he had been making efforts to recover, embracing a healthier lifestyle and securing a new job. His relocation to Bengaluru was seen as a fresh start, making his sudden death even more shocking for his loved ones.

Allegations

Reports suggest that Abhinav’s relationship with his wife had been tumultuous. Last year, he was reportedly caught in a hotel in Bhubaneswar with other women, an incident that was filmed by his wife and police officers. The video went viral on social media, adding to his troubles. Around the same time, an Odia actress had accused him of preventing the release of her music video and allegedly assaulting her. Abhinav had strongly denied these allegations, claiming he was the target of a conspiracy orchestrated by the actress and her associates.

On February 13, Abhinav’s body was flown back to Cuttack, where his family performed the last rites. Meanwhile, the police investigation continues, with officers examining all angles, including the allegations of harassment and the circumstances leading up to his tragic death.

