Odisha Reports Only 7 COVID-19 Cases, Says ‘It Is Within Control’: Health Secretary

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday confirmed that the state’s COVID-19 situation remains firmly under control, with only seven active cases reported so far. Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S. assured that the first patient has already recovered and there is currently no public health threat.

“It is well within control,” she said. “We are continuously monitoring the situation, holding regular meetings and assessing the preparedness across all districts.”

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar | On the current COVID-19 situation in Odisha, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of state Aswathy S says, "It is well within control, we have only 7 identified positive cases. The first one has already recovered. There is… pic.twitter.com/BRZgS3ryvM — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2025, Aswathy S. also emphasised the urgent need to tackle tobacco consumption, especially among the youth. “Tobacco remains the largest cause of preventable deaths across India, and Odisha is no exception. We are now focusing on demand-side interventions—reaching out to colleges and schools to discourage early addiction and build awareness among youngsters,” she said.

