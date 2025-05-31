Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  Odisha Reports Only 7 COVID-19 Cases, Says 'It Is Within Control': Health Secretary

Odisha Reports Only 7 COVID-19 Cases, Says ‘It Is Within Control’: Health Secretary

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday confirmed that the state’s COVID-19 situation remains firmly under control, with only seven active cases reported so far.

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday confirmed that the state’s COVID-19 situation remains firmly under control, with only seven active cases reported so far. Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S. assured that the first patient has already recovered and there is currently no public health threat.

“It is well within control,” she said. “We are continuously monitoring the situation, holding regular meetings and assessing the preparedness across all districts.”

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2025, Aswathy S. also emphasised the urgent need to tackle tobacco consumption, especially among the youth. “Tobacco remains the largest cause of preventable deaths across India, and Odisha is no exception. We are now focusing on demand-side interventions—reaching out to colleges and schools to discourage early addiction and build awareness among youngsters,” she said.

Must Read: Nitish Kumar Forgets PM Of India Says ‘PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, Watch

Filed under

covid 19 odisha

