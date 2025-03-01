Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Odisha Shocker: Woman Home Guard ‘Offered’ ₹25 Lakh, ‘Threatened’ To Drop Case Against IIC

A female home guard has recently alleged that she is facing intimidation and coercion following her complaint against former Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kujang police station, Tapan Nahak.

Odisha Shocker: Woman Home Guard ‘Offered’ ₹25 Lakh, ‘Threatened’ To Drop Case Against IIC


A female home guard has recently alleged that she is facing intimidation and coercion following her complaint against former Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kujang police station, Tapan Nahak.

The complaint, which accuses Nahak of deception and sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage, has now taken a more complex turn as the complainant claims she is being pressured to withdraw the case.

In statements to the media on Thursday, the home guard asserted that unknown individuals had visited her village and engaged in direct intimidation of her family members. Furthermore, she alleged that a senior-ranking police official had assigned a constable to apply undue pressure on her, explicitly warning that failure to retract her complaint could result in the termination of her employment.

Alleged Bribery Attempt

In addition to threats, the home guard detailed an alleged bribery attempt following Nahak’s arrest on Wednesday. According to her statement, an individual instructed her to meet at a local stadium, where she was purportedly offered a sum of ₹25 lakh to withdraw the case. She categorically rejected the proposition.

Official Response

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhabani Shankar Udgata has refuted claims that senior police officers attempted to suppress the case. He clarified that during her testimony recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the home guard did not present these allegations before the magistrate.

“The accused has already been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. There has been no effort from within the police department to suppress this case,” SP Udgata stated. He further confirmed that the complainant’s mobile phone had been confiscated for forensic analysis, and an active investigation was underway to scrutinize her assertions.

Investigative Developments and Legal Implications

With the former IIC now in judicial custody, investigative authorities are focusing on verifying the claims of intimidation and bribery. Scrutiny of call records, financial transactions, and witness testimonies is expected to form the crux of the inquiry.

This unfolding case underscores concerns regarding institutional accountability and procedural integrity within law enforcement agencies. As legal proceedings progress, close attention remains on the authorities’ commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.

Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

