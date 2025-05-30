Odisha Vigilance Recovers Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer’s Properties

In a major crackdown on alleged corruption, Odisha’s Vigilance Department unearthed around ₹2.1 crore in cash during coordinated raids across seven properties linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer in the state’s Rural Development Department.

In a major crackdown on alleged corruption, Odisha’s Vigilance Department unearthed around ₹2.1 crore in cash during coordinated raids across seven properties linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer in the state’s Rural Development Department. The operation was launched following credible intelligence suggesting that Sarangi had amassed assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

ओडिशा : विजिलेंस अधिकारियों ने ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के चीफ इंजीनियर बैकुंठनाथ षड़ंगी के 7 ठिकानों पर छापा मारा। 2.51 करोड़ रुपए कैश जब्त किया। छापा लगते ही बैकुंठनाथ ने 500 के नोटों के कुछ बंडल फ्लैट से बाहर फेंक दिए, जिन्हें बाद में रिकवर कर लिया। बैकुंठनाथ का कल यानि 31 मई को… pic.twitter.com/IWWLbCM4yI — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 30, 2025

One of the most striking moments of the raid occurred at Sarangi’s flat in Bhubaneswar, where he allegedly attempted to discard illegal cash by hurling bundles of currency notes out of a window as officials approached the premises.

The statewide operation was executed with the support of a robust team comprising eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, twelve Inspectors, and six Assistant Sub-Inspectors. The searches, conducted under legal sanction from the Special Judge of Vigilance, Angul, covered several locations including a double-storey house in Karadagadia (Angul), flats in Dumduma (Bhubaneswar) and Siula (Pipili, Puri), among others.

VIDEO | Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance conducts raid on the properties of Chief Engineer Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, recovers Rs 2.1 crore cash. (Source: Third Party)#Odisha pic.twitter.com/1fPi5keOFP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2025

According to initial figures, ₹1 crore in cash was recovered from the Bhubaneswar flat alone, while an additional ₹1.1 crore was seized from Sarangi’s Angul residence. Currency counting machines were deployed to determine the precise amount of cash found at each site.

Officials from the Vigilance Directorate confirmed that the raids are ongoing, and efforts are underway to complete a full evaluation of Sarangi’s total assets. In a formal statement, the department said, “The searches are being conducted based on credible information regarding possession of disproportionate assets by the accused officer. Further investigation is ongoing.”

The scale of unaccounted cash and Sarangi’s alleged attempt to dispose of it underlines the deep concerns about corruption within the Rural Development Department. A full report is expected to be filed following the conclusion of the search and asset verification process.

