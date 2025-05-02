Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Odisha vs West Bengal: Jagannath Dham Naming Row Sparks Cultural And Political Firestorm

Odisha slams West Bengal for calling Digha's new temple "Jagannath Dham," arguing it disrespects Puri's centuries-old religious identity. Political tension escalates.

Odisha vs West Bengal: Jagannath Dham Naming Row Sparks Cultural And Political Firestorm


The recent inauguration of a grand new Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal, has triggered a growing controversy with neighbouring Odisha over the temple’s name “Jagannath Dham.” Odisha’s religious scholars and servitors argue that this title is deeply sacred and cannot be used casually for new shrines.

Built across 22 acres at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore, the Digha temple is being promoted by the West Bengal government as a major religious and tourist destination. However, the reference to it as “Jagannath Dham” has provoked backlash, especially slogans like “No need to go to Puri to see Jagannath Dham and the sea,” which many feel undermine Puri’s unique sanctity.

Why “Jagannath Dham” Matters

In Hindu tradition, the word Dham is not just a title it refers to one of four holy pilgrimage sites designated by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century. These include Puri (Odisha), Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Dwarka (Gujarat), and Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu). Thus, calling the Digha temple “Jagannath Dham” is being seen as a violation of scriptural authenticity and religious heritage.

Internationally renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik voiced his concerns in a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing that Puri is the only rightful Jagannath Dham as per religious texts.

“According to our sacred scriptures, there exists only one Jagannath Dham, which is located in Puri. Associating any other temple with the title may lead to confusion and contradict long-standing spiritual and Hindu cultural traditions,” Pattnaik wrote.

He urged the Odisha government to intervene and seek clarification or a name change from the West Bengal government.

Religious Symbolism Raises Eyebrows

Odisha’s concerns intensified after official advertisements from the West Bengal government showcased imagery resembling the iconic Neelachakra (blue wheel) and Bana (flag) associated with the Puri Jagannath temple. Critics allege this is an attempt to mimic Puri’s legacy and mislead devotees.

Politics at Play?

The dispute has taken a political turn as Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, wrote to state Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi questioning the real nature of the new structure.

According to Adhikari, tender documents refer to the project as “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra,” suggesting it is a cultural centre, not a temple. He asked: “If this is a cultural centre, why is the public being invited to a temple inauguration?”

He also questioned the use of public funds for constructing what is being presented as a religious structure, citing constitutional principles and drawing comparisons with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was built through public donations and managed by an independent trust.

Cultural Appropriation or Public Outreach?

Observers note that the temple’s location—just a few hours from Kolkata—combined with its massive scale and symbolism, may be part of the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) strategy to appeal to Hindu voters ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP has consistently accused Mamata Banerjee’s government of “appeasement politics.” The Digha temple, therefore, may be both a religious and political statement.

What’s Next?

With growing calls for West Bengal to reconsider the naming, and Odisha leaders and devotees calling for the protection of Puri’s cultural and religious legacy, this temple inauguration has evolved from a celebration into a full-blown interstate cultural and political dispute.

It remains to be seen if the two state governments will engage in dialogue or if the controversy will deepen further.

Digha Jagannath temple news Jagannath Dham controversy Puri Jagannath temple

