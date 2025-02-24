Odisha Woman Killed After Boyfriend Slits Her Throat For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

The accused, Biswaranjan Puhan, allegedly slit the throat of the girl after she rejected his proposal, and fled the scene.

A 25-year-old woman, Jyotirmayee Rana, was brutally murdered at her home in Lingapada village, Balasore district, on Monday after rejecting her former boyfriend’s marriage proposal.

The accused, Biswaranjan Puhan, allegedly slit her throat and fled the scene. The incident has sparked outrage, especially as the victim had filed a harassment complaint against him just three days before her murder.

A Tragic Love Story Turns Deadly

Jyotirmayee and Biswaranjan had been in a long-term relationship after meeting at Upendra Nath College in Soro. They later moved to Bengaluru, where Jyotirmayee worked as a supervisor at a security company, while Biswaranjan took a job as a delivery boy for a food aggregator. However, their relationship soured due to Biswaranjan’s alcohol addiction, leading Jyotirmayee to end things and return to Odisha.

She secured a job at a private firm in Bhubaneswar and was visiting her home village on leave when Biswaranjan began harassing her. He repeatedly pressured her to marry him, but she refused. Feeling threatened, she lodged a complaint at the Soro police station on Friday.

Family Accuses Police of Inaction

Despite the complaint, Jyotirmayee’s family alleges that the police did not take timely action. “Had the police taken proper action, my daughter’s life could have been saved,” said her grieving father, Manoranjan Rana, a cycle mechanic. Her mother, Tulasi Rana, who works as an Anganwadi worker, recalled the horrifying moment she found her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

“I left for work around 10:50 AM. When I returned home, I saw her with her throat slit,” she said. Jyotirmayee was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Balasore Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad confirmed that the investigation was already underway when the murder occurred. “Three teams have been formed, and they are conducting raids to arrest the accused. A case has been registered, and a post-mortem has been conducted,” he said, adding that forensic experts are assisting in the probe.

Sources from Soro police station revealed that the station currently lacks an officer-in-charge due to a recent transfer.

