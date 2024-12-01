Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Odisha Worker Electrocuted In Chennai ATM Amid Cyclone Fengal Flooding

A tragic incident took place in Chennai's Muthialpet area when an Odisha migrant worker, Chandan, died electrocuted while trying to withdraw cash from an ATM during Cyclone Fengal's heavy rains. His body was found floating on the flooded street.

A migrant worker from Odisha lost his life tragically after being electrocuted in Chennai’s Muthialpet area on Saturday. The incident happened during heavy rainfall brought by Cyclone Fengal, which had severely flooded many parts of Tamil Nadu.

The victim, identified as Chandan, originally from Odisha, was employed at a private showroom in Parrys, Chennai. On the day of the incident, Chandan was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM located near his home on Broadway when disaster struck.

Electrocution Accident At Waterlogged ATM

As Chandan approached the ATM, he accidentally touched an iron pole next to an electrical post while pushing open the kiosk door. That pole was connected to a severed live wire. Electric shock killed him immediately after a powerful jolt flung him onto the waterlogged street.

By this time, he was carried to the nearby government hospital by onlookers but was declared dead on arrival. Graphic videos on social media emerged in which the victim’s dead body could be seen floating near the ATM on an inundated street that told of the flooding the city was undergoing due to Cyclone Fengal’s rain.

Effect Of Cyclone Fengal On Chennai

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on Saturday and since then has been crossing the Tamil Nadu coast, which has caused severe rainfall and inundation. The storm caused severe flooding in various parts of Chennai and surrounding areas, prompting authorities to initiate intensive clearing operations. Roads were submerged, and properties, including hospitals, were affected by the downpours.

Two government hospitals in Chromepet witnessed flooding when rainwater poured into their premises. In fact, the general one and the thoracic hospital had to suffer the fury of the deluge since both are flooded. Those two hospitals serve a high number of patients, but are now engaged in tending to the aftermath.

The Muthialpet police have registered a case relating to Chandan’s electrocution death. Inquiries are in hand for the precise reason why this electrocution had happened and whether sufficient steps for safety had been implemented at the hands of authorities despite the storm going through Tamil Nadu.

