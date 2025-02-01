Home
Odisha's Renowned Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture To Mark Union Budget 2025

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, in a creative display of his artistry, has constructed a massive sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha to welcome the Union Budget 2025

Odisha’s Renowned Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture To Mark Union Budget 2025


Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, in a creative display of his artistry, has constructed a massive sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha to welcome the Union Budget 2025. The artist, who has earned global recognition for his unique sand art, has used 4 tonnes of sand to create a magnificent sculpture, with the message “Welcome Union Budget 2025” written across it. This art piece has captivated the attention of many, showcasing the artist’s excitement for the upcoming budget announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Message Behind the Sand Art

Pattnaik shared his excitement about the budget in a statement to ANI, where he explained that the artwork was created with the hope of welcoming the Union Budget 2025, a crucial event that draws the eyes of not just the nation but also the world. He said, “I have created a sand art welcoming the Union Budget 2025. This art is created by 4 tonnes of sand with the message of Welcome Union Budget 2025 written on it. The eyes of the country and the world are on the Union Budget 2025, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.”

On his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Pattnaik expressed his enthusiasm, writing, “I join other Indians with much excitement #UnionBudget2025. I welcome the Budget through my sandart in Puri beach, Odisha.”

Sudarsan Pattnaik: An Artistic Icon

A Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik is one of India’s most celebrated sand artists. He has participated in over 65 international sand art competitions and festivals, bringing home numerous accolades. Known for his deep social consciousness, Pattnaik often uses his sand art to raise awareness about critical global and national issues, including HIV/AIDS, global warming, terrorism, plastic pollution, COVID-19, and environmental conservation.

Pattnaik runs a sand art school at Puri Beach, where he continues to inspire future generations of artists. His creations not only showcase his artistic prowess but also deliver meaningful messages to the public.

As the Union Budget 2025-26 is set to be presented today, there are growing expectations that it will strike a balance between fostering economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence. Industry leaders, taxpayers, and experts are particularly hopeful for measures that will stimulate consumption, incentivize capital expenditure, and support sectors such as real estate, MSMEs, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy.

Tax Relief: Key Demand from Taxpayers

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Union Budget is the possibility of tax relief for individuals and businesses. With expectations of changes in tax slabs under the new tax regime, taxpayers are hoping for an increase in exemption limits and standard deductions. There is a growing demand for making annual income up to Rs 10 lakh tax-free. Furthermore, the standard deduction limit, which currently stands at Rs 50,000 under the old tax regime and Rs 75,000 under the new tax regime, is expected to see a hike.

The Economic Survey, which was tabled on Friday (January 31), provides a detailed outlook on India’s economic performance and growth projections for the upcoming fiscal year. It highlights the country’s robust economic fundamentals and emphasizes the government’s focus on growth-driving sectors like MSMEs, R&D, and industrial development. The survey’s findings will likely influence the government’s decisions in the Union Budget.

Parliament’s Budget Session: What to Expect

The budget session of the Parliament began on January 31 with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu. The first part of the session will continue until February 13, with the second part scheduled to reconvene on March 10 after a recess. The session is expected to conclude on April 4.

During this time, the Union Budget 2025-26 will be debated, and several key reforms and initiatives are expected to be announced, shaping the country’s fiscal landscape for the upcoming year. The government is also likely to continue with its focus on fiscal consolidation, aiming to keep the nation’s financial situation stable while encouraging growth in critical sectors.

As Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art draws attention and excitement ahead of the Union Budget presentation, the nation eagerly awaits the details of the budget, which will play a crucial role in shaping India’s economic future. With taxpayers hoping for tax relief and industry leaders seeking support for critical sectors, the Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to be a defining moment in the country’s fiscal policy. As the Parliament session unfolds, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements, as they hold the potential to shape India’s growth trajectory for the year ahead.

