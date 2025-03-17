Officers In Plain Clothes, Anti-Eve Teasing Squad Will Conduct Surprise Checks To Ensure Women’s Safety

In a major effort to improve women’s safety in the national capital, the Delhi Police is launching special “Anti-Eve-Teasing” or “Shistachar” squads across all districts. These squads will focus on preventing harassment, taking swift action against offenders, and creating a safer environment for women.

Trained Squads to Operate in Every District

As per an official Delhi Police circular, each district will have a dedicated 15-member squad trained to handle cases of eve-teasing and harassment. Their role will not only be to respond to crimes but also to work on preventing such incidents.

According to the circular, “The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP) shall identify hotspots and vulnerable areas posing risks to women’s safety. A list of such areas identified by the district DCPs should be shared with the DCP of Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).”

Targeting High-Risk Areas

To ensure maximum effectiveness, the squads will be strategically deployed in areas identified as high-risk zones. The deployment plan will be created by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) from the Crime Against Women (CAW) Units and will be approved on a weekly basis by the DCP of SPUWAC.

The squads will patrol vulnerable areas, conduct special drives, and carry out surprise checks on public transport. These efforts aim to prevent crimes before they happen and deter offenders from targeting women in public spaces.

Undercover Female Officers to Identify Offenders

One of the key strategies of the Shistachar squads will be the deployment of plain-clothed female police officers. These officers will blend into crowds and identify potential offenders, making it easier to catch harassers in the act and take swift action against them.

To strengthen safety measures, the squads will work closely with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and local volunteers. Their role will be to identify additional vulnerable spots, increase community awareness, and support victims.

The initiative also prioritizes victim protection, ensuring that survivors of harassment do not have to face public scrutiny or additional distress.

Ensuring Sensitivity and Professionalism

The Delhi Police has issued clear instructions that squad members must remain empathetic and sensitive when handling cases. According to the official circular, “The squad must focus on enforcing the law, rather than imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals.”

This guideline is meant to ensure that the squads respect personal freedoms while still effectively cracking down on harassment.

With the introduction of Shistachar squads, Delhi Police is taking a proactive approach to ensuring women’s safety in public spaces. By combining patrols, community collaboration, undercover operations, and strict law enforcement, the initiative aims to create an environment where women feel safer and more secure.