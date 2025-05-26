‘Oil Slick Can Reach Anywhere Along Coast’: Kerala Issues Oil Spill Alert After ChatGPT said: Over 100 Containers Feared Lost

Authorities in Kerala have sounded an emergency alert along the state’s coast after a cargo ship carrying hazardous material sank off the coast of Kochi. At least 100 containers are believed to have fallen into the sea, and several of them may start washing ashore in the coming days, officials warned on Sunday.

Authorities in Kerala have sounded an emergency alert along the state’s coast after a cargo ship carrying hazardous material sank off the coast of Kochi. At least 100 containers are believed to have fallen into the sea, and several of them may start washing ashore in the coming days, officials warned on Sunday.

The vessel, named MSC ELSA 3, was flying the Liberian flag and had begun to tilt dangerously on Saturday, around 38 nautical miles off the coast of Kochi. By Sunday, the ship had completely capsized. Thankfully, all crew members were rescued before the vessel sank.

Hazardous materials and oil onboard

What’s made the situation more serious is the kind of cargo the ship was carrying. According to a Coast Guard post on X, MSC ELSA 3 had 13 containers with “hazardous cargo” and 12 with calcium carbide, a chemical that can pose health and safety risks when exposed to moisture.

In addition to the cargo, the vessel also had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its fuel tanks. The concern now is that some of this oil has already started leaking into the sea, sparking fears of a potential marine ecological disaster.

Meeting held to assess damage and plan response

A high-level emergency meeting was chaired on Sunday by Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, where officials reviewed the crisis and put in place several immediate response measures.

An official statement released by the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office said:

“As the oil slick can reach anywhere along the Kerala coast, an alert has been sounded across the coastal belt. The containers are drifting in the sea at a speed of 3 km per hour. Besides, the oil in the fallen containers and the marine fuel used in the ship has also leaked. At present, the Coast Guard has deployed two ships and a Dornier aircraft to mitigate oil spilling.”

The meeting was attended by top officials from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and district collectors from all coastal regions, along with senior bureaucrats from various state departments.

Coastal districts on watch as containers may wash ashore

The statement said the containers could reach the coastal areas of Alappuzha, Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram. The ship went under about 14.6 nautical miles off Thottappally on the Alappuzha coast.

People living near the coast and fishermen have been strictly advised to avoid touching or approaching any object or container that washes up on shore. Authorities have asked them to maintain a minimum distance of 200 metres from such containers, as they may contain hazardous materials.

To keep the situation under control, fishing has been banned in a 20-nautical-mile radius around the site where the vessel sank. This is in addition to existing fishing restrictions already in place due to heavy rains.

Emergency teams and equipment mobilised

In preparation for any containers reaching the shore, the Factories and Boilers Department has been told to prepare Rapid Response Teams (RRTs): two each for southern and central Kerala, and one for the northern region.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard, Port Department, and Indian Navy have been asked to mobilise more containment booms—floating barriers that help keep oil from spreading in the water—along with skimmers and other essential equipment to deal with oil spill emergencies.

Special instructions have also gone out to district officials and response teams on handling containers, cleaning up oil slicks, and managing any oil that might have sunk to the seabed.

Oil spill response at the national level

The Director General of the Coast Guard, who also heads the National Oil Spill Response Plan, is overseeing efforts to contain the damage and prevent the situation from worsening.

Environmental experts have raised concerns about long-term ecological damage if the spill isn’t brought under control quickly. With a mix of hazardous cargo, heavy fuel oil, and unpredictable sea currents, Kerala’s coast could face a difficult clean-up operation in the days ahead.