Ola In Trouble: CCPA Orders End To Extra Charges For Faster Rides, Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine

According to the regulator, even Ola’s own figures pointed towards the company’s wrongdoing since ride requests where customers were prompted to pay additional money were accepted much less frequently.

The Prompt on The Waiting Screen

You order a cab and then wait while the progress bar moves, but no driver accepts your order. At this moment, the application proposes that adding a tip would help you get a ride quicker, and even the amount for the tip was already selected.

On November 10, 2026, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) found the existence of this prompt to be illegal since the prompt in question was considered misleading advertising, unfair trade practice, and even a prohibited dark pattern. As a result, ANI Technologies Private Limited, operating the platform Ola, got fined Rs 10 lakh. This is the maximum fine for the first contravention of the law.

Ola’s Own Figures Proved It

In Delhi, only 32 per cent of ride requests with the add-on were accepted, whereas 68 per cent of those without were. In Bengaluru, the percentages are 39 and 68 per cent.

The CCPA said that there was nothing safe for Ola in the situation. In case the add-on makes no difference, then the promise of a quick ride is misleading. In case it does make a difference, then those who refuse to pay end up paying more than what they were quoted as fare.

The CCPA also objected to the term ‘tip’. Tips are given in return for services rendered, but in this case, Ola demanded it even before a driver accepted the booking.

A Case That Took Almost A Year To Resolve

This all started with a complaint filed in May 2025. The order stated that the prompts kept popping up despite receiving a show cause notice in May 2025, despite holding a hearing in July 2025 where Ola was asked to stop, and despite making an amendment to the aggregator guidelines in December 2025. Even by June 2026, the prompts were being displayed to the CCPA. The suggested amounts increased from Rs 10 to Rs 40 to as much as Rs 140.

Ola argued that the payment was voluntary, went entirely to the driver and never guaranteed faster confirmation.

Hospitals, Stations And The Airport

The Authority noted that Ola’s booking data included pickups and drops at hospitals, railway stations, bus terminals and the airport. Patients, the elderly and people travelling alone or at night, it said, are least able to resist a message that paying more will get them a ride sooner.

Why The Maximum Penalty

The standalone income of Ola for the year 2024-25 was estimated at Rs 1,060 crore, making Rs 10 lakh just 0.01% of it. CCPA observed that any lesser penalty would fail to act as a deterrent for Ola, being a firm of this size. The CCPA also dismissed Ola’s assertion that the company makes no money out of this feature, as the money goes through its platform.

Transport Ministry had already asked the aggregators in a letter dated August 11, 2026, to discontinue these prompts. Nonetheless, CCPA observed that the app was still showing a faster confirmation prompt with fares ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 50.

What Should Ola Do?

Ola should stop sending any prompts compelling the customer to make payments beyond the upfront charge until the journey ends. Ola should also submit a compliance report within fifteen days.

What’s Next?

Would Ola comply with the order or fight back against it? Or would other ride-hailing platforms also make changes to their booking screen ahead of the regulator’s notice?

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