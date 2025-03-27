Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • ‘OLA Ki Scooter Jal Gayi’, Kunal Kamra Jokes About Bhavish Aggarwal, Recalls Last Quarrel

‘OLA Ki Scooter Jal Gayi’, Kunal Kamra Jokes About Bhavish Aggarwal, Recalls Last Quarrel

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra finds himself in the spotlight once again, not only for his satirical take on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but also for his sharp criticism of Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra finds himself in the spotlight once again, not only for his satirical take on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but also for his sharp criticism of Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal. During his recent performance at Habitat Studio in Mumbai, Kamra took aim at Aggarwal over recurring issues with Ola scooters and their customer service.

Kamra’s Take on Ola Scooters

When an audience member brought up reports of Ola scooters catching fire, Kamra responded with his signature wit: “Indian businessmen never admit when they are wrong. Take Ola’s founder, for example. What did I say that upset him so much? It’s simple—you manufacture two-wheelers, but neither wheel works. And yet, he tells me, ‘Come work with us, let’s build India together.’ If you can’t even build a bike properly, how will you build the nation?”

Continuing his criticism, Kamra pointed out that instead of addressing technical faults, Ola had simply launched new color variants of its scooters, sarcastically adding, “Maybe they hope the colors will fix the issues.”

He also claimed that following his public feud with Aggarwal, he received thousands of customer complaints about Ola’s service. “What do they expect me to do? Even consumer protection agencies are struggling to take action,” Kamra remarked.

A History of Online Clashes

Kamra and Aggarwal have previously sparred on social media. In October, the comedian criticized Ola Electric over increasing customer grievances. Aggarwal shot back, inviting Kamra to work at Ola’s service centers while mocking his career by suggesting the job would pay better than his “flop shows.” He also hinted that Kamra’s social media post was “paid propaganda.”

Not one to back down, Kamra challenged Aggarwal to provide evidence that he was being paid for his opinions, vowing that if proven, he would “delete all social media and sit quietly forever.”

Kamra’s ‘Job Offer’ Counterproposal

Turning the tables, Kamra responded that he was open to taking Aggarwal’s job offer—but on his own terms. He listed specific action points for Ola, demanding that:

  • All scooter repairs be completed within seven business days at authorized service centers.
  • Customers facing delays beyond seven days receive a replacement vehicle or ₹500 per day in conveyance reimbursement.
  • For extensive delays, customers should be entitled to compensation of up to ₹50,000.

Watch Video:

Political Fallout and Legal Trouble

Kamra’s recent performance also made headlines for his parody song, which was perceived as mocking Eknath Shinde. This led to vandalism at Habitat Studio by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers, escalating tensions.

In response, Mumbai police registered cases against both Kamra and the vandals. While Shiv Sena leaders faced legal action for property damage, Kamra questioned whether the law would apply equally to all parties involved. “I’m not afraid of the mob and I’m not going into hiding,” he declared, asserting that he would cooperate with law enforcement and the courts.

Also Read: Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

