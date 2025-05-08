Home
  • Old Beirut Blast Video Shared As Pakistan Missile Attack on India: PIB Debunks Fake Claim

Old Beirut Blast Video Shared As Pakistan Missile Attack on India: PIB Debunks Fake Claim

As tensions continue between India and Pakistan, a misleading video is being widely circulated on social media claiming to show a missile attack launched by Pakistan on Indian territory.

As tensions continue between India and Pakistan, a misleading video is being widely circulated on social media claiming to show a missile attack launched by Pakistan on Indian territory. The government has stepped in to clarify that the video is completely unrelated and from a different part of the world altogether.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the video being passed off as footage of a Pakistani missile strike is actually from the tragic explosion that took place in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2020.

What’s in the Video and Why It Went Viral

The video shows a massive explosion lighting up the sky, with a huge shockwave and destruction visible. Several social media accounts—many of them linked to Pakistani users—shared the clip claiming it showed Pakistan’s military responding to India’s Operation Sindoor with a missile strike.

But the clip is not recent, and it doesn’t show anything related to India or Pakistan. It’s from the August 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed over 200 people and injured thousands.

Government Fact-Check Clears the Air

To set the record straight, the government’s official fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check, issued a warning on social media.

“An #old video is being shared on #SocialMedia with the claim that #Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation,” the statement said.

The fact check confirmed:
 “The video being shared is of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon in the year 2020”
 “Don’t fall for the #propaganda being spread by Pakistani handles. Rely only on official information”

The warning comes at a time when misinformation is spreading fast, especially amid rising border tensions and recent military operations.

Why It Matters: Misinformation Can Be Dangerous

In the age of social media, false or recycled content can spark fear, confusion, and even panic—especially during sensitive situations like the current military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Fake videos like this not only mislead the public but can also make it harder for people to know what’s really happening. That’s why it’s important to rely on trusted sources such as official government channels, news agencies, and verified accounts.

