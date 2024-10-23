Olympic Wrestler Sakshi Malik Slams Media for Ignoring Brij Bhushan’s Misconduct

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, a Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, has recently voiced her frustration with the media’s portrayal of her and other wrestlers. Malik claims that instead of focusing on critical issues such as the alleged misconduct of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the media has sensationalized narratives that defame the athletes.

Media Coverage Criticized

On Tuesday, Malik took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express her dissatisfaction with how the media had covered her recent engagements. She stated that her intention was to share insights from her new book, but instead, the media coverage focused on defaming wrestlers and ignored the more serious issues.

“I chose to interact with the media to share information about my new book. I think the media acts as an amplifier in a democracy and women’s issues should be amplified through it. But I have been watching the news since this morning. Women’s issues are missing and headlines are floating around defaming us wrestlers. There is no mention of Brij Bhushan’s black deeds in any news nor is there any mention of the struggle of women wrestlers,” said Malik in her post.

Focus on Women’s Issues Lacking

Malik expressed disappointment that the media has failed to highlight the struggles and challenges faced by female wrestlers, particularly in the context of the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She emphasized that the media should play a crucial role in amplifying women’s voices, particularly in matters of justice and equality.

“Let alone printing what I said out of context, the things that I have not written in the book are also being published in the news quoting my book. Many times it seems that we are hungry for spices, no matter how much damage that spice is causing to a good purpose. Don’t play with facts in the race to create a narrative against women wrestlers. Now it seems that silence is the right way instead of the amplifier. How far is it permissible to turn a sensitive issue into a conspiracy theory?” Malik further added.

Allegations Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

In her newly released memoir, Witness, Sakshi Malik has opened up about several troubling chapters in her wrestling career. One of the most shocking revelations is her account of an incident that took place during the 2012 Asian Junior Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Malik alleges that during this event, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attempted to sexually harass her in his hotel room.

This allegation is part of a larger narrative that has recently come to light, with several other female wrestlers also speaking out against Singh. Despite these serious accusations, Malik expressed frustration that the media has largely failed to cover Singh’s alleged wrongdoings.

Dispute Among Athletes

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Malik’s fellow wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have been at the center of another controversy. In her book, Malik criticized their decision to accept exemptions from the Asian Games trials last year, implying that their actions weakened the protest movement against Singh.

Vinesh Phogat, however, rejected this interpretation. “That is her personal opinion. I don’t agree with that. Unless I am weak, the fight cannot be weak. This is my belief. Till the time Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang are alive, the fight cannot be weak,” Phogat told PTI Video. She further emphasized that wrestlers need to stay resilient and determined, both on and off the field.

“Those who want to win should never be weak. They should always choose to fight on the field. For that, you will have to be tough and face the obstacles. And we are ready for fight,” Phogat added.