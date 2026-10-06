Oman Ship Attack: 11 Indians Among 12 Injured After Panama-Flagged Vessel Is Hit While Crossing Strait of Hormuz

An Indian commercial ship that was moving through the Strait of Hormuz was under attack, resulting in 12 injured crew members, of whom 11 are Indians. The Panama-registered MT On Peace was hit by a missile on Tuesday in Oman waters, prompting a stern reaction from India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ship named MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) suffered an attack during its passage through the strategic shipping channel. The ship has 19 crew members, out of whom 17 are Indians. The attack resulted in injuries to 12 crew members.

“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry said.

Statement on the attack on a commercial vessel MT On Peace, off the coast of Oman 🔗 https://t.co/nuE2vv3x8k https://t.co/9KE13wy5UY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 6, 2026

12 Injured Crew Evacuated to Oman

Following the incident, the injured crew members were evacuated with assistance from Omani authorities. They were taken to Khasab in Oman, where they are receiving medical treatment. The MEA thanked the Omani authorities for their support in evacuating and assisting the injured seafarers. The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by commercial vessels operating through the Strait of Hormuz, a major international maritime route.

India Calls for Attacks on Shipping to Stop

In response to the recent attack, India said that any attacks on shipping vessels in the Middle East will continue to be a matter of deep concern. According to the Ministry, such attacks must immediately stop in order to ensure peace and stability in the region.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA said.

This latest attack is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing concerns about the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers in the international waterways of the Middle East.