Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
Omar Abdullah Chairs Special Cabinet Meet In Pahalgam After Deadly Terror Attack

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive tourism revival plan to be developed jointly with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year's Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government is holding a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam today, more than a month after a terror attack in the Baisaran valley on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.


Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government is holding a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam today, more than a month after a terror attack in the Baisaran valley on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The attack has severely affected the region’s tourism, leading to widespread fear among visitors and a sharp decline in bookings and trips. The meeting aims to address these concerns and reinforce the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and reviving tourism in the area.

Visuals showed members of the Omar Abdullah cabinet arriving at the Pahalgam club for the special cabinet meeting.

Earlier, on May 15, responding to the challenges faced by the tourism sector after the terror attack, he chaired a meeting with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, he assured stakeholders of the government’s full support and pledged to consider their suggestions for reviving tourism in the region.

Need for a comprehensive tourism

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive tourism revival plan to be developed jointly with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year’s Shri Amarnath ji Yatra. He proposed that the package include support for hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts, and innovative initiatives like unique shopping festivals inspired by those in Dubai.

Abdullah also expressed concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to invest in tourist taxis, deluxe minibuses, and guest accommodations, highlighting their vulnerability amid the downturn.

Despite the attack, Abdullah noted ongoing interest in Jammu and Kashmir as a tourism destination, mentioning enthusiasm for promotional activities and Familiarisation (FAM) tours. He assured stakeholders that he would raise the issue of financial support and interest relief directly with the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and other senior central government officials.

The special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam today is expected to further strengthen efforts to send a strong message against terrorism and violence in the Union Territory and boost the local economy reliant on tourism.

The April 22 terror attack not only resulted in the tragic loss of life but also cast a long-term shadow on Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector, one of the key contributors to its economy. Many local businesses dependent on tourism have suffered heavy losses since the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)

