Omar Abdullah ‘Extremely Anguished’ As Landslides, Flash Floods Ravage J&K’s Ramban: Promises Swift Relief

Heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, leading to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and damage to several houses.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed anguish over the tragic landslide and flash floods in Ramban that have caused significant damage to life and property in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Abdullah said that later in the day, he will be reviewing the restoration work.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s office quoted CM Omar Abdullah, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”

Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts…

Condolences to the affected families

He also extended his condolences to the affected families and assured that the local administration is working on rescue efforts.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and clearance operations are completed.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria, speaking to ANI, said the highway was “completely blocked” in the Ramban sector and urged travellers to avoid the route.

“The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously,” he said.

Several buildings and vehicles are damaged due to a landslide following heavy rains and a hailstorm in the Ramban district.

(With ANI Inputs)

