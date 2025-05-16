Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Clash Over Tulbul Barrage Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

A fierce war of words erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for reviving the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project, citing the Centre’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan—drawing sharp criticism from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who termed the proposal dangerously provocative.

The political climate in Jammu and Kashmir heated up on Friday as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti publicly clashed over the long-stalled Tulbul Navigation Barrage on Wullar Lake. The debate comes in the wake of the Indian government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, has for more than six decades regulated the use of shared rivers between India and Pakistan. Last month, India temporarily put the pact in abeyance, citing national interest and rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam massacre.

Omar Abdullah Revives Tulbul Project Debate

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reignited the conversation around the Tulbul project through a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning whether the suspension of the treaty now clears the way for construction to resume.

“The Wular lake in North Kashmir. The civil works you see in the video is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Now that the IWT has been ‘temporarily suspended’, I wonder if we will be able to resume the project,” Abdullah wrote.

Abdullah, a vocal critic of the Indus Waters Treaty, highlighted the potential benefits of completing the barrage, arguing it could significantly improve local infrastructure and energy output.

“It will give us the advantage of using the Jhelum for navigation. It will also improve the power generation of downstream projects, especially in winter,” he said.

Mehbooba Mufti Slams Omar Abdullah

The former chief minister’s comments drew swift and stern criticism from PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who condemned the suggestion as ill-timed and inflammatory, especially in light of recent Indo-Pakistani hostilities.”J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Project amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan is deeply unfortunate,” she posted on X.

Mufti warned against using essential resources like water as tools of political leverage.

“At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war, with J&K bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction and immense suffering, such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative,” she said.

The PDP leader further cautioned against escalating the issue to the international stage.

“Our people deserve peace as much as anyone else. Weaponising something as essential and life-giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalising what should remain a bilateral matter,” she added.

Abdullah Hits Back, Calls Treaty a ‘Historic Betrayal’

Refusing to back down, Abdullah responded forcefully, accusing Mufti of prioritising political gains over the welfare of the region.

“Actually what is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points and please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K,” he said.

Abdullah reiterated that his stance is not rooted in aggression but in a call for fairness.

“Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size or form warmongering. It’s about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use our water for ourselves,” he wrote.

