Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Government Assistance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah on Wednesday, paying his final respects to the young man who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Shah, a local horse rider, was one of the victims of the incident that sent shockwaves through the region.

A Tragic Loss of a Brave Breadwinner

Addressing the media, CM Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended full support to the grieving family.

“We condemn this and express our sympathies to the people who have suffered this shock. Our guests had come from outside to celebrate the holidays. Unfortunately, they have been sent back home in coffins. As I have heard, he (Adil) tried to stop the attack and perhaps even tried to snatch the gun, and that is when he was targeted. We have to take care of this family, we have to help them, and I am here to assure them all that the government stands with them and we will do whatever we can for them,” he stated.

Shah had been the only earning member of his family, working as a horse rider in Pahalgam. His unexpected death has left the family not just heartbroken but also uncertain about their future.

Family Demands Justice for Adil

Speaking with ANI, Adil’s father, Syed Haider Shah, recalled the devastating moment they discovered their son had been caught in the attack.

“My son was the only one who earned for our family. He went to Pahalgam yesterday to work, and around 3 pm, we heard about the attack. We called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4:30 pm, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that’s when we learned that he had been injured in the attack. My son was martyred, and he was the only earner of our family. We want justice for his death. He was an innocent man. Why was he killed? Whoever is responsible must face the consequences,” he said.

His mother, overwhelmed with grief, struggled to find words. She spoke of the family’s now-uncertain future without Adil.

“He was the only support we had. He used to ride horses and earned money for the family. There is no one else to provide for us now. We don’t know what we will do without him.”

Heightened Security Measures After Attack

This tragic incident marks one of the most significant terror strikes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In response, security forces launched a massive operation on Wednesday to hunt down those behind the attack.

As investigations continue, the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah hopes for justice and support during one of the darkest moments of their lives.

