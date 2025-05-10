Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Omar Abdullah Slams IMF Over Reimbursement To Pakistan

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised sharp questions over the role of the international community, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the backdrop of Pakistan's continued shelling along the Line of Control.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised sharp questions over the role of the international community, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the backdrop of Pakistan’s continued shelling along the Line of Control.

In a pointed post, Abdullah wrote, “I’m not sure how the ‘International Community’ thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places.”

His remarks come as civilian areas across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir continue to face intense shelling, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage. Abdullah’s statement reflects growing frustration over what he views as indirect global complicity in sustaining Pakistan’s military aggression.

Must Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls National Command Authority Meeting Amid India – Pakistan Tensions

