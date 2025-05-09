Omar Abdullah Visits Jammu After Failed Drone Attack, Jammu on Alert

The recent developments follow India's launch of "Operation Sindoor" on May 7. The Indian Armed Forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah headed to Jammu on Friday to assess the situation following a failed Pakistani drone attack targeting Jammu city and nearby areas. Residents reported a night of blackout, explosions, and gunfire. The Indian Army successfully neutralised all incoming drones. In a post on X, Abdullah stated, “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division.” Locals described the enforcement of a complete blackout before drone activity began, heightening public anxiety and fear across the region.

Locals Recount Night of Fear and Trust in Armed Forces

Local residents described the events of the night in vivid detail. One local said, “There was a complete blackout last night, after which, drones started flying and firing continued the entire night. Our forces are giving Pakistan a befitting reply. We have trust in our Prime Minister and our Army. All drones were neutralised by our forces. We are proud of our country. There is tension near the border but rest of the places are safe.”

Another resident said, “As soon as we started dinner last night, we heard the sound of some explosions. Explosions were heard again at around 4:30 a.m., but they were also neutralised by our forces. There is nothing to worry about. Our forces are on alert. Bhagwati Vaishno Devi is sitting in Jammu, there is nothing to be scared of.”

Army and BSF Respond Swiftly Across the Region

On Thursday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt at the International Boundary in Samba district. BSF Jammu posted on X, “At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K.”

In Naushera sector, Indian Army forces shot down two Pakistani drones amid intense artillery exchange between the two sides.

Operation Sindoor Launched in Response to Pahalgam Attack

The recent developments follow India’s launch of “Operation Sindoor” on May 7. The Indian Armed Forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Indian officials confirmed that the targeted facilities belonged to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The strikes came in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

