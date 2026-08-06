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Home > India News > On Way to Meet Jailed Brother, Atiq Ahmed’s Youngest Son Abaan Dies in Jhansi Road Crash

On Way to Meet Jailed Brother, Atiq Ahmed’s Youngest Son Abaan Dies in Jhansi Road Crash

Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, died in a road accident while travelling to Jhansi to meet his jailed brother. His friend also lost his life in the crash.

Youngest son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, Aban Ahmed, dies in a road accident (Photo: X)
Youngest son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, Aban Ahmed, dies in a road accident (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 14:14 IST

A fresh tragedy has hit the family of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. This time, Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of Atiq Ahmed, has been killed in a road accident. His body was found near a crash site where the car he was travelling in collided with a divider in the city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. His friend Sonu is also dead in this tragic accident. Police have begun investigations.

How Did the Accident Happen?

According to reports, Abaan Ahmed was travelling from Prayagraj to Jhansi to meet his incarcerated brother when this road accident occurred. It is being reported that the speeding vehicle collided with a divider with high force, and the accident proved to be fatal. Reportedly, overspeeding is the reason behind losing control and meeting the fatal accident.

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Who Was Abaan Ahmed?

Abaan Ahmed was the youngest son of Atiq Ahmed. He gained prominence through the 2023 murder case of Umesh Pal. In the wake of the murder, Abaan, alongside his elder brother, Mohammad Ahzam, was taken into custody by the police. Due to the juvenile age of both of them, they were sent to the juvenile reform home.

At the point in time, their mother, Shaista Parveen, had approached the court, claiming that the police had not revealed the location of her sons before sending them to the juvenile home.

Family Marked by Tragedy

The death of Abaan has been another sad story for the once powerful Atiq Ahmed family. In recent years, many members of the family have either been murdered, imprisoned, or have been in hiding. Atiq Ahmed, whose case comprised more than 100 criminal cases, was murdered along with his younger brother, Ashraf Ahmed, in Prayagraj in April 2023.

Earlier that same month, Atiq’s third son Asad Ahmed was killed in a Special Task Force encounter in Jhansi. He was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of ₹5 lakh.

Legal Cases Continue Against Family Members

Several members from the Ahmed family are still undergoing legal procedures. The older sons of Atiq, namely Mohammad Umar and Mohammad Ali, are currently jailed in two different cases. On the other hand, his wife Shaista Parveen is absconding owing to the alleged conspiracy that led to the killing of Umesh Pal.

Other members of the Ahmed family are also facing legal proceedings due to their alleged involvement in protecting suspects or involvement in their family’s criminal gang.

With the death of Abaan Ahmed, another member of this controversial family is gone. With this accident, yet another chapter ends for this family, which once enjoyed power in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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On Way to Meet Jailed Brother, Atiq Ahmed’s Youngest Son Abaan Dies in Jhansi Road Crash
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On Way to Meet Jailed Brother, Atiq Ahmed’s Youngest Son Abaan Dies in Jhansi Road Crash

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On Way to Meet Jailed Brother, Atiq Ahmed’s Youngest Son Abaan Dies in Jhansi Road Crash
On Way to Meet Jailed Brother, Atiq Ahmed’s Youngest Son Abaan Dies in Jhansi Road Crash
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