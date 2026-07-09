LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It

Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It

Awiqli, the world's first once-a-week basal insulin, has been launched in India, reducing insulin injections from 365 to 52 a year for eligible patients.

Novo Nordisk launches Awiqli in India (Image: AI-generated)
Novo Nordisk launches Awiqli in India (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 19:48 IST

For millions of Indians living with diabetes, insulin therapy often means planning life around a daily injection. That routine could soon become much simpler. Novo Nordisk has launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-a-week basal insulin approved for clinical use, giving adults with diabetes a new treatment option that cuts the number of insulin injections from 365 a year to just 52. The rollout is significant for India, where more than 101 million people are living with diabetes and another 136 million have prediabetes, making the country one of the world’s biggest diabetes hotspots.

Reportedly, the launch also puts India among the first countries in the world to introduce Awiqli, reflecting the growing demand for advanced diabetes care as the disease continues to rise because of sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and genetic factors.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Awiqli could make insulin therapy easier for millions of Indians

Unlike conventional basal insulin that has to be injected every day, Awiqli is designed to work continuously for an entire week. Patients take the injection once every seven days using a pre-filled pen, instead of remembering a dose every 24 hours.

As per reports, the drug consists of insulin icodec that will be attached to the blood protein albumin. This gives the drug an opportunity to stay longer inside the body in order to provide a continuous supply of insulin in the background. The injection should be administered subcutaneously on the stomach, thigh, and upper arm of a patient, and its dose depends on blood glucose level.

Who can use Awiqli and what makes it different from daily insulin

The new treatment is meant for adults with diabetes, but its use depends on the type of diabetes a person has. Patients with Type 1 diabetes must continue taking short-acting insulin with meals while using Awiqli. For those with Type 2 diabetes, it can be prescribed either as a standalone treatment or alongside other diabetes medicines, including rapid-acting insulin if needed.

Reports say that Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said India is the seventh country to launch Awiqli. He further said the company hopes the once-a-week treatment will remove the psychological and physical barriers that discourage many patients from starting insulin therapy.

Awiqli enters a growing insulin market as competition heats up

Although Awiqli has already been approved in the United States, the European Union and several other countries, India is expected to become an important market because of its large diabetic population. The new medicine will compete with daily basal insulin brands such as Sanofi’s Lantus, along with insulin glargine products sold by Biocon, Eris Lifesciences and Lupin.

Reportedly, according to IMARC, India’s insulin market is projected to grow from $660.5 million in 2025 to $916.4 million by 2034. Novo Nordisk believes Awiqli could improve treatment adherence, make insulin therapy less burdensome and help patients manage diabetes more effectively over the long term.

Also Read: Costlier Than iPhone: Why This BSNL Phone Needs Govt Approval To Buy | Price, Features & How It Works 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It
Tags: Insulin

RELATED News

Kautilya Academy Marks 24 Years of Excellence: ‘Achievers Inspire Aspirants with Their Success Stories’

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

When 30 Relatives Arrive for a Puja — One Hyderabad Family on How HostMyGuest Saved the Night

As diners turn conscious about sustainability, Chuk Launches ‘Restaurants Who Care Club’

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

LATEST NEWS

Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It

Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

Salman Yusuf Khan Reveals How He Fell 13 Feet While Flying a Kite With Son: ‘Very Clumsy Thing’

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss Out? India Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Update

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

Who is Bingson John? 69-Year-Old Charles Sobhraj Fan Who Scammed Over 300 5-Star Hotels For Decades

Costlier Than iPhone: Why This BSNL Phone Needs Govt Approval To Buy | Price, Features & How It Works

Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’

Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It
Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It
Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It
Once-a-Week Insulin Awiqli Launched In India: How it Works And Who Can Use It

QUICK LINKS