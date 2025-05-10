Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!

In one decisive move, India delivered justice for some of the darkest chapters in its modern history, avenging victims and humiliating a terror infrastructure long propped up by the Pakistani state.

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!


Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a strike—it was a thunderous answer to decades of terrorism unleashed from Pakistani soil. In one decisive move, India delivered justice for some of the darkest chapters in its modern history, avenging victims and humiliating a terror infrastructure long propped up by the Pakistani state.

Justice Served: A Roll Call of Retaliation

  • Pahalgam: Several Lashkar and Jaish operatives linked to attacks in Jammu & Kashmir were neutralized. These were individuals responsible for countless Indian deaths, whose terror reign had previously enjoyed impunity in Pakistan. Terrorists such as:
  • Mudassar Khadian Khas (also known as Mudassar or Abu Jundal)

Organisation: Lashkar-e-Taiba. He managed operations at Markaz Taiba in Muridke.

  • Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Organisation: Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was related to Maulana Masood Azhar (eldest brother-in-law). He Supervised operations at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur. He was a key figure in youth radicalization and JeM financial operations.

  • Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (aliases: Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, Ghosi Sahab)

Organisation: Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law and was responsible for JeM’s weapons training programs. He was connected to various terror incidents in J&K and was a named suspect in IC-814 aircraft hijacking.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Khalid (alias Abu Akasha)

Organisation: Lashkar-e-Taiba. He orchestrated multiple terror operations in J&K and was involved in Afghan arms trafficking.

  • Mohammad Hassan Khan

Organisation: Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was the son of JeM’s PoK commander Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri. He played an instrumental role in planning terror activities in J&K.

  • Pathankot & Parliament Attack: India eliminated Abdul Rauf Asghar,[2] a key conspirator and brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar. He was linked to Pathankot Terror Attack and Indian Parliament Terror Attack.[3]
  • 26/11 Mumbai Attacks (2008): Sindoor took out terror camps used to train Ajmal Kasab[4], David Headley and others involved in the carnage. The same sites that once groomed mass murderers were reduced to rubble—ensuring no more Kasabs rise from Pakistani soil.
  • IC-814 Hijacking (1999): Abdul Rauf Asghar, played a central role in orchestrating the hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight to Kandahar, a moment that scarred the nation’s conscience.
  • Murder of Daniel Pearl (2002): American journalist Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and beheaded by Pakistani-based terrorists with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda. The terror networks that enabled this heinous act were struck down in Sindoor’s targeted operations.

Also Read:India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

Filed under

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor marked

Operation Sindoor: What India Achieved
One Bullet, Many Birds: H

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!
Operation Sindoor marked

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Punished Through Military And Non Military Means
In the aftermath of the d

‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military...
Amid the escalating tensi

‘Nation First, Personal Interests Later’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India and Pakistan have r

India and Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Military Action On Land, Air &...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: What India Achieved

Operation Sindoor: What India Achieved

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Punished Through Military And Non Military Means

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Punished Through Military And Non Military Means

‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military Action’: EAM Jaishankar

‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military...

‘Nation First, Personal Interests Later’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Nation First, Personal Interests Later’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India and Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Military Action On Land, Air & Sea, New Delhi Confirms

India and Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Military Action On Land, Air &...

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media