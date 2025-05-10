In one decisive move, India delivered justice for some of the darkest chapters in its modern history, avenging victims and humiliating a terror infrastructure long propped up by the Pakistani state.

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!

Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a strike—it was a thunderous answer to decades of terrorism unleashed from Pakistani soil. In one decisive move, India delivered justice for some of the darkest chapters in its modern history, avenging victims and humiliating a terror infrastructure long propped up by the Pakistani state.

Justice Served: A Roll Call of Retaliation

Pahalgam: Several Lashkar and Jaish operatives linked to attacks in Jammu & Kashmir were neutralized. These were individuals responsible for countless Indian deaths, whose terror reign had previously enjoyed impunity in Pakistan. Terrorists such as:

Mudassar Khadian Khas (also known as Mudassar or Abu Jundal)

Organisation: Lashkar-e-Taiba. He managed operations at Markaz Taiba in Muridke.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Organisation: Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was related to Maulana Masood Azhar (eldest brother-in-law). He Supervised operations at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur. He was a key figure in youth radicalization and JeM financial operations.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (aliases: Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, Ghosi Sahab)

Organisation: Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law and was responsible for JeM’s weapons training programs. He was connected to various terror incidents in J&K and was a named suspect in IC-814 aircraft hijacking.

Khalid (alias Abu Akasha)

Organisation: Lashkar-e-Taiba. He orchestrated multiple terror operations in J&K and was involved in Afghan arms trafficking.

Mohammad Hassan Khan

Organisation: Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was the son of JeM’s PoK commander Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri. He played an instrumental role in planning terror activities in J&K.

Pathankot & Parliament Attack: India eliminated Abdul Rauf Asghar,[2] a key conspirator and brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar. He was linked to Pathankot Terror Attack and Indian Parliament Terror Attack.[3]

India eliminated Abdul Rauf Asghar,[2] a key conspirator and brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar. He was linked to Pathankot Terror Attack and Indian Parliament Terror Attack.[3]

IC-814 Hijacking (1999): Abdul Rauf Asghar, played a central role in orchestrating the hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight to Kandahar, a moment that scarred the nation's conscience.

Abdul Rauf Asghar, played a central role in orchestrating the hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight to Kandahar, a moment that scarred the nation’s conscience. Murder of Daniel Pearl (2002): American journalist Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and beheaded by Pakistani-based terrorists with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda. The terror networks that enabled this heinous act were struck down in Sindoor’s targeted operations.

