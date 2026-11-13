One Intimate Photo for One Secret Page? IAF Wing Commander Allegedly Made Shocking Deal With Pakistani Operative to Leak Military Documents

An Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander allegedly shared highly sensitive military information with a Pakistani intelligence-linked operative in exchange for nude photographs, the Delhi Police has claimed in its charge sheet. The officer allegedly leaked details of India’s secret war plans, drone capabilities, fighter jet deployments, military exercises and sensitive defence installations. The revelations have raised serious questions about national security and the possibility of a major breach of military secrets.

The accused has been in custody for five months. A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act. According to the charge sheet, the officer remained in contact with the Pakistani operative through WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1, 2026.

Nude Photos Exchanged for Secret IAF War Documents

One of the most shocking allegations concerns the alleged exchange between the officer and the Pakistani operative. The charge sheet claims that the operative sent a nude photograph to the wing commander. In response, the officer allegedly shared a page from a confidential IAF war plan.

Police further alleged that the accused had proposed a deal in which he would provide one page of classified documents for every nude photograph he received. The officer was intercepted on April 1 after he was allegedly found carrying a smartphone into his office.

Secret Drone Unit Details, Fighter Jet Deployment Leaked

The charge sheet claims that the officer shared detailed information about a secret IAF drone unit. The leaked information allegedly included the unit’s strength, organisational structure, operational procedures, drone trials, flight endurance and weapon-targeting systems. He also reportedly disclosed possible locations where the drone unit could be deployed during a war-like situation.

Apart from drone-related information, the officer allegedly shared details about fighter jet deployments in Leh and a military exercise conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan’s Suratgarh. Police also claimed that information about sensitive military installations and troop deployments during wartime was shared with the Pakistani operative.

Five Subordinate Officers’ Devices Allegedly Targeted With Spyware

Another major charge involves the electronic gadgets of 5 officers working under the accused. The charge sheet stated that the Pakistani operative had sent the wing commander several applications and links containing malware and spyware.

Police claimed that the accused helped install these tools on the devices of five subordinate officers. Investigators think the alleged operation was aimed at obtaining sensitive information, personal correspondence and conversations between the officers and their top officials. If proven, the allegations could suggest an attempt to access sensitive military information beyond the communications of the accused officer.

WhatsApp Records Reveal 3,008 Messages

According to reports, the Delhi Police have collected digital evidence of communications between the accused and the Pakistani operative. Analysis of the officer’s WhatsApp data allegedly showed an exchange of 3,008 text messages, 65 photographs, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls and six URLs.

Police are now investigating how much classified information the officer allegedly shared. Investigators are also examining whether others were involved in the alleged espionage operation. The case has raised serious questions about the security of sensitive military information and the risks of cyber-espionage.