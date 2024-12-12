One Nation One Election Bill To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Winter Session

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which will be tabled in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. This landmark proposal aims to unify elections across India, starting with the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and eventually local bodies.

One Nation One Election

Bill to be Reviewed by Joint Parliamentary Committee

Following its approval by the Union Cabinet, the bill will be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination. According to reports, this review will help refine and ensure the feasibility of the proposed legislation.

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative was first approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2024. The plan is to implement simultaneous elections in a phased manner, starting with the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The ultimate goal is to include local body elections as well.

One Nation One Election Report

A significant development in this initiative occurred earlier this year, when a high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report in March, just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The report was presented to the Cabinet as part of the law ministry’s 110-day agenda. The panel’s recommendations emphasize conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies in the initial phase, followed by synchronized local body elections within 100 days. Additionally, the panel proposed a two-phase election process for the country.

Earlier this week, Ram Nath Kovind highlighted the importance of building political consensus around the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that this issue transcends party lines and is for the greater good of the nation. “This issue is not in the interest of any party but the nation. It (One Nation, One Election) will be a game-changer. It is not my opinion but that of economists, who believe that after its implementation, the country’s GDP will rise by 1-1.5 per cent,” Kovind said.

Constitutional Amendments Recommended For One Nation One Election

The Kovind panel has recommended amending the last five articles of the Constitution to facilitate the simultaneous holding of elections. This includes changes to Article 83, which governs the term of the Lok Sabha, and Article 172, which addresses the tenure of state assemblies.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 25, 2024, and is scheduled to run until December 20, 2024. The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill will be a key agenda item during this session.

