Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One Nation, One Election: How ONOE Will Strengthen India’s Democracy, Optimize Resources, and Achieve the Dream of a Viksit Bharat

India’s push for One Nation, One Election (ONOE) seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha, State Assembly, and Local Body polls, promising cost savings and governance stability. With a High-Level Committee led by Ram Nath Kovind exploring its feasibility, the proposal has sparked nationwide debate on its impact and implementation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
One Nation, One Election: How ONOE Will Strengthen India’s Democracy, Optimize Resources, and Achieve the Dream of a Viksit Bharat

India’s push for ONOE seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha, State Assembly, and Local Body polls, promising cost savings and governance stability


The concept of One Nation, One Election (ONOE) aims to synchronize Lok Sabha, State Assembly, and Local Body elections to streamline the electoral process, reduce financial burden, and enhance governance efficiency. This proposal has been actively supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating for its implementation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In 2023, the High-Level Committee (HLC), led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, was constituted to explore the feasibility of ONOE. The committee’s findings have since fueled intense national discussions on the economic and administrative benefits of this electoral reform.

Historical Context of ONOE

  • 1951-1967: India held simultaneous elections post-independence.
  • 1967: The last instance of ONOE before the emergence of separate elections due to political instability.
  • 1971: Then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi disrupted the system by calling for early general elections.
  • 1983: The Election Commission of India (ECI) revisited the idea of synchronized elections.
  • 1999: The Law Commission (Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Report) recommended reinstating simultaneous elections.
  • 2015-2017: The 79th Parliamentary Standing Committee and NITI Aayog supported the move.
  • 2019 & 2024: BJP included ONOE in its election manifestos.

Economic and Governance Benefits of ONOE

1. Cost Efficiency

The rising cost of conducting frequent elections has put significant strain on public finances. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone are estimated to cost ₹1.35 lakh crore, compared to ₹55,000-60,000 crore in 2019. Implementing ONOE could significantly reduce these expenses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

2. Governance and Policy Stability

Frequent elections lead to repeated implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), disrupting governance. ONOE would allow governments to function without interruptions, ensuring long-term policy continuity.

3. Federal Structure and Coordination

Synchronizing elections would enhance coordination between central and state governments, promoting uniform policy implementation.

4. Voter Turnout and Engagement

Data suggests that national elections witness higher voter turnout than state elections. Reducing election frequency may combat voter fatigue and improve participation.

5. Economic Growth

Stable governance and reduced political uncertainty under ONOE could attract foreign investment and boost economic growth.

International Comparisons: Learning from Global Models

Sweden’s Election Model

  • Conducts national, regional, and local elections every four years.
  • Ensures high voter turnout (87.2% in 2018) and cost savings.

South Africa’s Model

  • Holds general elections every five years for national and provincial legislatures.
  • Reduces expenses on polling, election staff, and security.

Economic and Structural Impact of ONOE

Projected Cost Savings

Election Year Estimated Cost (₹ Crore)
2019 55,000 – 60,000
2024 1,35,000
Projected Savings with ONOE 12,000 Crore

Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reported ₹1,760 crore worth of seizures in five states in 2023, underscoring the role of money power in elections. ONOE aims to curb black money circulation and election-related corruption.

High-Level Committee (HLC) Proposal for ONOE

Key Recommendations

  1. Simultaneous Lok Sabha and State Assembly Elections in Phase 1.
  2. Unified Electoral Roll for all elections nationwide.
  3. Standardized Voting Days across states.

Committee Members

  • Chairperson: Shri Ram Nath Kovind
  • Members: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harish Salve, and five others.

On September 18, 2024, the Union Cabinet accepted the committee’s recommendations.

Proposed ONOE Implementation Plan

Phase 1

  • Lok Sabha and all State Assembly elections to be conducted simultaneously.

Phase 2

  • Local body elections (municipalities and panchayats) to be held within 100 days of Phase 1.

Stakeholder Consultation Findings

Stakeholder Agreement (%)
Online Feedback 83%
Political Parties Consulted 50%
Former Supreme Court Judges Consulted 100%
Former Chief Justices of High Courts 75%
Former Chief Election Commissioners 100%
Former State Election Commissioners 87%
Business & Industry Groups (CII, FICCI) Agreed

Governance Over Disruptions

Advantages of ONOE

Efficiency & Transparency: Eliminates duplication, ensuring a streamlined electoral process.
Stable Governance: Reduces policy paralysis due to MCC imposition.
Optimized Resources: Saves time, money, and security forces’ efforts.
Long-Term Policy Focus: Minimizes short-term populism, encouraging sustainable policies.
Economic Stability: Prevents frequent inflationary spikes and administrative inefficiencies.
Higher Voter Participation: Reduces voter fatigue, leading to improved decision-making.
Global Best Practices: Aligns India’s electoral system with international standards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on ONOE

Why does India need ONOE?

  • Financial Savings: Could save 1.5% of GDP (₹4.5 lakh crore).
  • Policy Stability: Eliminates governance disruptions caused by frequent elections.
  • Higher Voter Turnout: Reduces fatigue, ensuring increased participation.

Does ONOE favor the ruling party?

No. Regional parties will retain influence, as voters still prioritize local issues.

What are the main challenges?

  • Potential constitutional amendments required.
  • State-level resistance due to concerns over autonomy.

Conclusion

ONOE presents a compelling case for economic prudence, administrative efficiency, and political stability. While challenges remain, the High-Level Committee’s recommendations, coupled with strong political backing, suggest that India is on the path to implementing one of the most ambitious electoral reforms in its history.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (October 31, 2024), “Under our efforts for unity, we are now working on ‘One Nation, One Election,’ which will strengthen Bharat’s democracy, optimize our resources, and propel the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ towards new progress and prosperity.”

Also Read: How Will One Nation, One Election Reshape Indian Democracy? What Are Its Challenges And What Changes Can We Expect? | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

one nation one election ONOE Simultaneous elections

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Money Laundering Case: Lakshay Vij Withdraws Bail Plea From Delhi High Court

Money Laundering Case: Lakshay Vij Withdraws Bail Plea From Delhi High Court

UP CM Yogi Government’s Fire Safety Measures Prevent Major Disaster At Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi Government’s Fire Safety Measures Prevent Major Disaster At Mahakumbh 2025

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing...

My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

ACB Team Arrives At Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

ACB Team Arrives At Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

Entertainment

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing In Her $2 Million VIP Suite

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox