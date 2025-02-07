One Nation, One Election: How ONOE Will Strengthen India’s Democracy, Optimize Resources, and Achieve the Dream of a Viksit Bharat

India’s push for One Nation, One Election (ONOE) seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha, State Assembly, and Local Body polls, promising cost savings and governance stability. With a High-Level Committee led by Ram Nath Kovind exploring its feasibility, the proposal has sparked nationwide debate on its impact and implementation.

The concept of One Nation, One Election (ONOE) aims to synchronize Lok Sabha, State Assembly, and Local Body elections to streamline the electoral process, reduce financial burden, and enhance governance efficiency. This proposal has been actively supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating for its implementation.

In 2023, the High-Level Committee (HLC), led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, was constituted to explore the feasibility of ONOE. The committee’s findings have since fueled intense national discussions on the economic and administrative benefits of this electoral reform.

Historical Context of ONOE

1951-1967: India held simultaneous elections post-independence.

1967: The last instance of ONOE before the emergence of separate elections due to political instability.

1971: Then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi disrupted the system by calling for early general elections.

1983: The Election Commission of India (ECI) revisited the idea of synchronized elections.

1999: The Law Commission (Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Report) recommended reinstating simultaneous elections.

2015-2017: The 79th Parliamentary Standing Committee and NITI Aayog supported the move.

2019 & 2024: BJP included ONOE in its election manifestos.

Economic and Governance Benefits of ONOE

1. Cost Efficiency

The rising cost of conducting frequent elections has put significant strain on public finances. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone are estimated to cost ₹1.35 lakh crore, compared to ₹55,000-60,000 crore in 2019. Implementing ONOE could significantly reduce these expenses.

2. Governance and Policy Stability

Frequent elections lead to repeated implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), disrupting governance. ONOE would allow governments to function without interruptions, ensuring long-term policy continuity.

3. Federal Structure and Coordination

Synchronizing elections would enhance coordination between central and state governments, promoting uniform policy implementation.

4. Voter Turnout and Engagement

Data suggests that national elections witness higher voter turnout than state elections. Reducing election frequency may combat voter fatigue and improve participation.

5. Economic Growth

Stable governance and reduced political uncertainty under ONOE could attract foreign investment and boost economic growth.

International Comparisons: Learning from Global Models

Sweden’s Election Model

Conducts national, regional, and local elections every four years.

Ensures high voter turnout (87.2% in 2018) and cost savings.

South Africa’s Model

Holds general elections every five years for national and provincial legislatures.

Reduces expenses on polling, election staff, and security.

Economic and Structural Impact of ONOE

Projected Cost Savings

Election Year Estimated Cost (₹ Crore) 2019 55,000 – 60,000 2024 1,35,000 Projected Savings with ONOE 12,000 Crore

Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reported ₹1,760 crore worth of seizures in five states in 2023, underscoring the role of money power in elections. ONOE aims to curb black money circulation and election-related corruption.

High-Level Committee (HLC) Proposal for ONOE

Key Recommendations

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and State Assembly Elections in Phase 1. Unified Electoral Roll for all elections nationwide. Standardized Voting Days across states.

Committee Members

Chairperson: Shri Ram Nath Kovind

Members: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harish Salve, and five others.

On September 18, 2024, the Union Cabinet accepted the committee’s recommendations.

Proposed ONOE Implementation Plan

Phase 1

Lok Sabha and all State Assembly elections to be conducted simultaneously.

Phase 2

Local body elections (municipalities and panchayats) to be held within 100 days of Phase 1.

Stakeholder Consultation Findings

Stakeholder Agreement (%) Online Feedback 83% Political Parties Consulted 50% Former Supreme Court Judges Consulted 100% Former Chief Justices of High Courts 75% Former Chief Election Commissioners 100% Former State Election Commissioners 87% Business & Industry Groups (CII, FICCI) Agreed

Governance Over Disruptions

Advantages of ONOE

Efficiency & Transparency: Eliminates duplication, ensuring a streamlined electoral process.

Stable Governance: Reduces policy paralysis due to MCC imposition.

Optimized Resources: Saves time, money, and security forces’ efforts.

Long-Term Policy Focus: Minimizes short-term populism, encouraging sustainable policies.

Economic Stability: Prevents frequent inflationary spikes and administrative inefficiencies.

Higher Voter Participation: Reduces voter fatigue, leading to improved decision-making.

Global Best Practices: Aligns India’s electoral system with international standards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on ONOE

Why does India need ONOE?

Financial Savings: Could save 1.5% of GDP (₹4.5 lakh crore).

Policy Stability: Eliminates governance disruptions caused by frequent elections.

Higher Voter Turnout: Reduces fatigue, ensuring increased participation.

Does ONOE favor the ruling party?

No. Regional parties will retain influence, as voters still prioritize local issues.

What are the main challenges?

Potential constitutional amendments required.

State-level resistance due to concerns over autonomy.

Conclusion

ONOE presents a compelling case for economic prudence, administrative efficiency, and political stability. While challenges remain, the High-Level Committee’s recommendations, coupled with strong political backing, suggest that India is on the path to implementing one of the most ambitious electoral reforms in its history.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (October 31, 2024), “Under our efforts for unity, we are now working on ‘One Nation, One Election,’ which will strengthen Bharat’s democracy, optimize our resources, and propel the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ towards new progress and prosperity.”

