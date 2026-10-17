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Home > India News > One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material

One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material

The Supreme Court has called for a national database to track child sexual abuse material, a two-hour reporting deadline for platforms and tougher penalties, while asking the Centre to report progress by December 10, 2026.

One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 18:58 IST

The Supreme Court has called for a nationwide system to identify and remove child sexual abuse material (CSEAM) across social media platforms, directing the Union Government to consider a central database that could help prevent the same illegal content from repeatedly appearing online.

A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Chandran issued a series of directions to strengthen online child protection, expressing concern that such material continued to circulate despite the Court’s 2024 directions in Just Rights for Children Alliance & Anr. v. S. Harish & Ors.

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The Court noted that the existing system largely depended on individual reports and removals. When one platform detected and deleted illegal content, the same material could remain accessible elsewhere because platforms did not effectively share information to identify it.

The Bench said the lack of effective initiatives by regulatory authorities and social media intermediaries had left it with no choice but to intervene.

Supreme Court Calls for National Database to Flag Illegal Content

The Court ordered the Union Government to set up a national-level database that contains hash identifiers and URLs for confirmed CSEAM. Such a database can be created through the Sahyog Portal or as a separate database.

A hash identifier is a digital fingerprint, which allows the platforms to recognise the identical image or video even if it was uploaded by another user. A URL identifies the Internet address hosting the information.

It will help the platforms to compare their content with a common repository, rather than depending only on their own detection methods.

The Court made it clear that only hash identifiers and URLs should be kept in the database and not the abusive content.

Platforms Must Report Child Sexual Abuse Material Within Two Hours

The Court further made it clear that the social media intermediaries have to report CSEAM to the concerned Indian authority, such as the Special Juvenile Police Unit, local police or cybercrime portal, as per Rule 11 of the POCSO Rules, 2020.

It prescribed a two-hour reporting deadline when platforms remove material of unknown origin through their own due diligence. Where content is removed following a complaint, reporting must take place immediately after the complaint is resolved and no later than two hours after its resolution.

Platforms must also submit weekly consolidated reports of removals involving content matched against the national database to the authority maintaining it.

The Court further directed intermediaries to prominently display grievance officers’ details and provide an easily accessible, dedicated category for reporting CSEAM.

Complaints must be reviewed by trained grievance officers, with automated tools restricted to preliminary screening. Every complaint must receive an acknowledgement and reference number within 24 hours, while complainants must be informed of the decision and its reasons.

The Union Government was asked to extend these accountability requirements to all intermediaries through appropriate amendments to the Information Technology Rules.

Supreme Court Seeks Penalties and Scrutiny of Subscription Platforms

The Bench directed the government to think about exemplary monetary punishments for intermediaries which fail to meet their responsibilities under the Information Technology Act and IT Rules.

The suggested policy needs to be formulated after considering the severity, repetition and longevity of the breaches, as well as the scale of the platform and its turnover.

In addition to this, the Court requested that there must be rigorous examination of paywalled and subscription services to ensure that they do not contain CSEAM or other illegal content.

The Court directed the government to make guidelines regarding the examination of such content and if it needs to be confiscated, whether money earned from the circulation of such content should be seized.

Digital Safety Education will be Included in the Curriculum of Children’s Studies

The Court pointed out that the only way through which the safety of children can be ensured on the Internet is not the use of technology itself.

Instead, it stressed the importance of educating children about their safety on the Internet and the ways of identifying any abuse that takes place online. The Court directed that digital safety and age-appropriate sex education will be incorporated into the core curriculum.

Centre Must Report Progress by December 10, 2026

The Court directed the Union Government, through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Law and Justice, to take steps to implement the proposed safeguards.

These include preparing guidelines and standard operating procedures and introducing amendments to the Information Technology Act and the IT Rules wherever necessary. The government must submit an affidavit detailing its progress by the next hearing on December 10, 2026.

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One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material
Tags: Child Abuse Materialchild safetycourt-orderCSEAMcybercrimeonline safetypocso-actsahyog-portalSocial Media Rulessupreme court

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One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material

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One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material
One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material
One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material
One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material
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