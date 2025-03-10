Online Diet Plans Turn Fatal? Kerala Teen Dies After Following Extreme Starvation Diet

Kerala teen Sreenanda dies after months of extreme dieting and starvation, highlighting the dangers of anorexia nervosa and the risks of online diet trends.

In a heartbreaking incident, an 18-year-old girl from Kerala’s Kannur district lost her life due to severe health complications caused by prolonged starvation and extreme dietary restrictions. The teenager, identified as Sreenanda, a resident of Koothuparamba, succumbed to her deteriorating condition while receiving ventilator support at a hospital in Thalassery.

Sreenanda, a first-year undergraduate student at Mattannur Pazhassiraja NSS College, had been skipping meals and over-exercising due to an overwhelming fear of gaining weight. According to her family, she followed extreme diet plans she found online and had been surviving solely on a water diet, leading to severe malnutrition.

Months of Extreme Starvation

Reports suggest that Sreenanda had been struggling with her eating habits for nearly six months. She drastically cut down her food intake, often hiding meals given to her by her parents. Her drastic weight loss went unnoticed until her health took a critical turn.

Concerned about her worsening condition, her family had taken her to a hospital five months ago, where doctors emphasized the need for proper nutrition and psychological counseling. Despite medical advice, her reluctance to eat persisted.

Medical Warnings and Deteriorating Health

Two months ago, she underwent tests at Kozhikode Medical College, where doctors reiterated the necessity of balanced nutrition and psychiatric care. However, her condition continued to decline. Two weeks ago, her blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low, and she developed severe breathing difficulties, leading to an emergency admission at Thalassery Co-operative Hospital.

Dr. Nagesh Manohar Prabhu, a consultant physician at the hospital, recalled that she was admitted in a highly critical state. “She weighed barely 24 kg and was completely bedridden. Her blood sugar, sodium levels, and blood pressure were alarmingly low. She was placed on ventilator support, but her body was too weak to recover,” he said. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, she succumbed to her condition.

A Case of Anorexia Nervosa?

Medical experts suspect that Sreenanda was suffering from anorexia nervosa, a severe eating disorder characterized by an intense fear of gaining weight. Individuals with this condition often develop a distorted body image, perceiving themselves as overweight even when they are dangerously underweight.

Doctors have observed a rise in such cases, particularly in the post-Covid era, as more young individuals turn to unverified online diet plans and extreme fitness routines. Experts warn that prolonged self-imposed starvation can lead to fatal complications, urging families to be vigilant about unhealthy eating behaviors among teenagers.

Rising Concerns Over Extreme Dieting

Sreenanda’s tragic death sheds light on the growing risks associated with online diet trends and body image pressures faced by young individuals. Experts emphasize the need for early intervention, awareness, and professional help to prevent such extreme cases.

Her untimely demise serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of extreme dieting and the importance of mental health support in tackling eating disorders.

