Online Fraudsters Target Ex-PM IK Gujral’s Son, Cheat Him Of Rs 7.8 Cr, Delhi Cops Launch Probe

There seems to be no end to cyber fraud in the country. In a fresh incident, the cyber scamsters have targeted the son of former Prime Minister IK Gujaral. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has initiated a probe into the incident. An e-FIR has already been registered in this case on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police, the fraud allegedly involved Rs 7.8 crore. Taking prompt action, the police have now frozen the siphoned off funds amounting to nearly Rs 4 crore. The victim in the case is identified as Naresh Kumar Gujral, son of former Prime Minister and a former MP.

Police said the fraudsters used Naresh Gujral’s photo to message his employee on WhatsApp.

Posing as Naresh, the cheats claimed to be in a meeting and asked for an RTGS transfer to a specific account number. Police say they probing the case from different angle.

Following a complaint from Naresh Gujral, an FIR was registered on Tuesday. Following the FIR, immediate action was taken by police and an amount of Rs 4.28 Cr out of total defrauded Rs 7.68 Cr was freezed in various banks. Police said the efforts are being made to arrest the persons involved in the fraud.

(This is a developing story)