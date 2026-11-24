The alliance talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections appear to be facing fresh challenges. Reports of the SP offering only 26 seats to the Congress have reportedly upset several Congress leaders in the state.

Amid the growing discussion, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has stepped in to defend the offer. Through two social media posts within two hours, he attempted to send a clear message that his party remains committed to the alliance.

In a lengthy post on X, Akhilesh described the upcoming election as a historic opportunity for both parties to defeat the BJP.

He said, “Hum dono panthnirpeksh partiyan (SP-Congress) milkar sampradayik BJP aur unke sankirn soch wale saathiyon ko hamesha ke liye hara sakte hain.” (Both secular parties, SP and Congress, can come together to defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all.)

Why Akhilesh Yadav Wants Congress to Focus on Winning Seats

Explaining the 26-seat discussion, Akhilesh said the two parties had already discussed 26 seats from the list of constituencies prioritised by the Congress team. He asked Congress to identify and share the remaining potential seats. Both parties can then jointly assess the candidates and their chances of winning. The SP chief also suggested that his party could recommend several winnable constituencies that Congress may not have considered.

Emphasising the importance of electoral success, he said, “Jeet hi bantware ko sammanjanak banayegi.” (Only victory will make the seat-sharing arrangement respectable.) He further stressed that the alliance should focus on winning seats rather than dividing them between the two parties.

जीतनेवाली पहली ‘26 सीटों’ से हुई है शुरुआत मिलजुलकर समझदारी से और आगे बढ़ेगी बात — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2026

Akhilesh Recalls 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results

Akhilesh also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, praising Congress workers for supporting the PDA campaign. He said the PDA alliance had collectively challenged the BJP and expressed confidence that both parties could repeat the performance in the 2027 UP elections.

He also proposed presenting candidates under the PDA identity instead of highlighting whether they belong to Congress or the Samajwadi Party.

According to Akhilesh, the alliance should select candidates through mutual agreement, particularly in constituencies where the electoral contest is expected to be difficult.

‘Our Biggest Goal Is to Form the Government’

Akhilesh made it clear that forming the government should remain the biggest priority for both parties. He acknowledged that some leaders may have to adjust their expectations and give up their preferred constituencies. He said a few changes in candidate selection may also be necessary to improve the alliance’s chances.

“If someone is not getting a seat or is not getting their preferred seat, they should not feel disappointed,” was the message in his post. The SP chief believes that once the alliance forms the government, every leader and party worker will get respect and an opportunity.

He concluded by appealing to Congress to focus on the “winning equation” instead of the number of seats. He expressed hope that a united Congress-SP alliance could defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and eventually pave the way for a change of government at the Centre.