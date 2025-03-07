‘Only Interested In Tareef’: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Takes A Dig At PM Modi Over Trump’s Reciprocal Tariff

Senior Congress leader and general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, accusing him of prioritizing praise over addressing the serious issue of tariffs affecting India's international trade relations.

Senior Congress leader and general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, accusing him of prioritizing praise over addressing the serious issue of tariffs affecting India’s international trade relations. In a candid interview with PTI, Ramesh criticized Modi’s approach, particularly in dealing with the trade policies of former US President Donald Trump.

Ramesh Calls for a Strong Response to Trump’s Tariff Policies

Jairam Ramesh stated that the Congress party would strongly raise the issue of Trump’s reciprocal tariff threats in the upcoming Budget session. He emphasized the need for a “bipartisan collective resolve to deal with the threats.”

“Our prime minister wants to hear only ‘tareef’ (praise), he is not concerned about tariffs. ‘Tareef kum, aur tariff pe baat kijiye’ (Talk more about tariffs and less about praise),” Ramesh remarked.

He expressed concerns over Trump’s attempts to alter the rules of international trade, calling his approach “bizarre.”

“We have negotiated a tariff schedule. About 170 countries have negotiated a trade agreement that became the World Trade Organisation in 1995. It took nearly a decade to finalize. Now, Mr. Trump comes up with his own bizarre notion of what constitutes international trade,” Ramesh stated.

He further dismissed Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, arguing that international trade does not function on the principle of “You tariff, I tariff.” He remarked sarcastically, “The WTO is the World Trade Organisation, not the World Trump Organisation.”

Trump’s Tariff Threats and Modi’s Response

On March 5, Trump criticized the high tariffs charged by India and other nations, calling them “very unfair.” He announced that from April 2, the US would impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that levy duties on American goods.

Ramesh believes India needs a stronger and more assertive response from the Modi government instead of maintaining a friendly stance toward Trump.

Criticism Over Modi Government’s Handling of Illegal Migrants Issue

Apart from trade policies, Ramesh also criticized the Modi government over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US. He accused the prime minister of failing to take a firm stand and instead prioritizing personal rapport with Trump.

“He should speak frankly… Trump is threatening a country like India. The prime minister talks about having a ’56-inch chest’—where is his ’56-inch chest’ now?” Ramesh questioned.

He recalled how former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had firmly confronted US President Richard Nixon in November 1971 when Nixon and his advisor Henry Kissinger attempted to undermine India.

“It is a question of India’s interest. But our PM is doing ‘Namaste Trump,’ calling him ‘my good friend Trump,’ and is busy hugging him. This question (on tariffs) will be raised in Parliament. We have raised the issue of Indian citizens,” Ramesh added.

Concerns Over India’s Sovereignty and Diplomatic Approach

Jairam Ramesh asserted that Trump’s targeting of India is a serious issue that raises concerns about the country’s sovereignty. He criticized the Modi government for failing to push back effectively.

He also took a dig at the External Affairs Minister, claiming that he acts more like a spokesperson for the US rather than defending India’s interests.

“The prime minister doesn’t break his silence in Parliament and instead sends the External Affairs Minister, who behaves like a US spokesperson,” Ramesh alleged.