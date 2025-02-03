Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Former US President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion private-sector initiative to fund AI infrastructure, creating a new company called Stargate. Backed by Oracle, SoftBank, and Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Stargate will contribute to expanding tech companies' investments in data centers across the US, which house the massive computing power required for AI models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likely To Visit India On Feb 5


OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to visit India on February 5, according to sources. During his visit, Altman, who is making his second trip to India in two years, is set to meet with high-level government officials and participate in an industry fireside chat.

Altman’s visit comes at a pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. OpenAI’s dominance in the AI space is facing new competition from the Chinese AI company Deepseek, which has gained attention with its low-cost AI model, R1. This model, developed for under $6 million, is far less resource-intensive than popular models like ChatGPT, and Deepseek has now surpassed ChatGPT as the top free app on Apple’s App Store. This development has left the US tech industry in surprise, especially considering the significant investments made by US companies in AI.

Meanwhile, Nvidia, a major AI chipmaker, saw a record-breaking $590 billion loss in market value, marking the largest one-day market wipeout in history.

While in India, Altman is expected to engage in a fireside chat in New Delhi and meet with government leaders, though additional details about the visit remain unclear. Ahead of his trip, a video from 2023, in which Altman expressed concerns about the emergence of powerful AI models outside the US, has resurfaced.

