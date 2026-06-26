Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

Operation Amistad, a significant humanitarian effort to aid Venezuela after a devastating earthquake, has been initiated by India. ‘Amistad’ means ‘friendship’ in Spanish, and the operation shows India’s dedication to international friendship and disaster relief.

From Hindon Air Base near Delhi, two Indian Air Force C-17 transport planes carrying physicians, medical supplies, and a fully furnished portable field hospital took off. In order to help emergency care in the impacted areas, the planes are also carrying vital relief supplies.

An Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and more than 35 tons of medical equipment, medications, and relief supplies are part of the operation, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He emphasised India’s commitment to support Venezuela in this difficult time.

S Jaishankar announced ‘Operation Amistad’

In his post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India’s mission Operation Amistad, launched to offer relief to Venezuela.

“The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes,” Jaishankar wrote.

En route to South America, the aircraft are scheduled to refuel in Côte d’Ivoire on the West Coast of Africa, highlighting the long-distance coordination involved in the mission.

BHISHM Cube: A Portable Life-Saving Hospital

A key feature of the Operation Amistad is the BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri), which is an advanced mobile medical facility designed for rapid deployment during disasters.

This indigenous system functions as a self-contained field hospital that can be quickly assembled on-site. It is capable of providing:

Emergency trauma care

Life-saving surgeries

Intensive care support

Advanced medical treatment for up to 200 patients



The BHISHM Cube is equipped with portable ventilators, diagnostic tools, surgical equipment, oxygen support systems, and power generation units. Its compact design allows medical teams to respond quickly in crisis zones where hospitals are damaged or overwhelmed.

Operation Amistad: Indian Army Medical Team Joins Relief Efforts

The mission includes a specialised medical unit from the Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital in addition to the Air Force deployment. Nine medical officers with emergency and trauma care training are among the 41 members of the team.

The Ministry of External Affairs is providing the contingent with about six tons of medical supplies. For earthquake survivors, their responsibilities will include vital healthcare services, emergency surgery, and trauma management.

According to officials, the deployment demonstrates India’s willingness to provide partner countries with prompt humanitarian relief amid major calamities.

Devastating Earthquakes Trigger Global Response

Recently, two significant earthquakes jolted Venezuela with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. The events were reported to be among the most severe in more than a century. Buildings collapsed as a result of the tremors, and the affected districts had to evacuate in large numbers.

The most severely affected areas are Caracas and La Guaira, where extensive infrastructural damage has been reported. Tens of thousands of people are still missing, according to health authorities, which raises questions about the scale of the disaster.

A number of nations have also pledged to support relief efforts in Caracas, including the United States, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

Venezuela’s interim government has responded to the issue by declaring a national emergency and announcing the creation of an initial USD 200 million rebuilding fund to rehabilitate houses, hospitals, and damaged infrastructure.

Operation Amistad Shows India’s Humanitarian Commitment