Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

S Jaishankar announced ‘Operation Amistad’
Operation Amistad underway!
Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts.
The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical… pic.twitter.com/Dcq8P065tp
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 26, 2026
BHISHM Cube: A Portable Life-Saving Hospital
- Emergency trauma care
- Life-saving surgeries
- Intensive care support
- Advanced medical treatment for up to 200 patients