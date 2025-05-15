Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Operation Black Forest: 31 Naxals Killed As Forces Take Control Of Strategic Karreguttalu Hills

In a major 21-day op, 31 Naxals were killed as forces captured Karreguttalu hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, dismantling Maoist bases and seizing arms factories and explosives.

Operation Black Forest: 31 Naxals Killed As Forces Take Control Of Strategic Karreguttalu Hills


In a landmark anti-Naxal operation named Operation Black Forest, security forces have seized control of the Karreguttalu hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, once a notorious stronghold of Maoist rebels. The massive 21-day campaign involved 26,000 personnel, marking one of the most extensive anti-insurgency efforts in Indian history.

31 Rebels Killed in Three-Week Offensive

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that 31 Naxals were killed during the offensive, with no casualties among security forces, although 18 personnel were injured due to undetected explosive devices. The offensive culminated on May 11, dismantling what was believed to be the unified headquarters of several Maoist formations, including PLGA Battalion 1, DKSZC, TSC, and CRC.

Shah Calls It “Biggest Operation Till Date”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the mission’s success, stating that the once Maoist-dominated hills now fly the Indian tricolour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed his remarks on X, highlighting the government’s commitment to “rooting out Naxalism” and mainstreaming development in affected areas.

Former ‘No-Go Zone’ Now Under Control

According to CRPF Director General GP Singh, Karreguttalu was considered a “no-go area” where around 300-350 armed cadres were operating. Forces even constructed a helipad during the operation, showcasing the scale and preparedness of the mission.

Underground Factories and Caves Revealed

Forces uncovered a vast underground network of 250 caves that had been transformed into weapons manufacturing units. These caves housed factories for guns, grenades, and under-barrel grenade launchers, complete with power generators. Singh noted the operation also introduced troops to a new tactic: cave intervention, which is rarely encountered in regular combat training.

Massive Explosive Cache and Propaganda Material Seized

The operation revealed nearly 450 IEDs scattered across the hills, of which 15 detonated, injuring troops. Seized materials included:

  • 12,000 kg of food rations

  • Printers used for Maoist propaganda

  • 818 grenade launcher shells

  • Sewing machines, medicine kits, and beer bottles used for making low-detectable explosives

Singh pointed out the use of beer bottles as explosive containers was a newly discovered tactic.

Intelligence Warned of Unified Maoist Command

Chhattisgarh Police Chief Arun Dev Gautam said intelligence from months prior indicated Maoists from various states were forming a unified command in Karreguttalu. The 50-km long, 20-km wide hilly terrain offered a perfect hideout, and had been an escape route to Telangana for Naxals. That escape route is now blocked.

21 Gunfights, Senior Leaders Possibly Killed

Throughout the 21-day campaign, security forces engaged in 21 gunfights with Maoist rebels. Authorities are still verifying the identities of 28 killed rebels, who together carried bounties totaling ₹1.72 crore. Though there’s no confirmation yet on top Maoist commander Hidma, Singh hinted that the leadership was “dislocated and broken.”

Government Aims to Eliminate Naxalism by March 2026

The Indian government has set a target to eliminate Naxal violence by March 31, 2026. Singh emphasised a “relentless and ruthless approach,” noting that 197 Naxals have been killed in 2025 so far, compared to 280 in 2024. However, retaliatory attacks persist, with 16 civilians killed and 20 security personnel martyred this year.

Forces continue sanitising the strategic “black hills,” with hundreds of IEDs still suspected to be planted in the area. An officer noted how Naxals had marked paths for their own safe movement, further complicating demining operations.

As the mission concludes, the captured Karreguttalu hills now stand as a symbol of regained sovereignty, showcasing India’s intensified fight against left-wing extremism.

