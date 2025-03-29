Operation Brahma: India Launches To Support Earthquake In Mayanmar, 1st Indian Military Plane Lands With Aid

India launches "Operation Brahma" to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar, the first Indian military plane with 15 tonnes of relief material reaches Yangon.

Breaking: India launches “Operation Brahma” to support earthquake impacted Myanmar; First Indian military plane with 15 tonnes of relief material reaches Yangon. pic.twitter.com/g1NCwCX5uz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 29, 2025

Here are the visuals of ‘ Operation Brahma’:

Some more visuals of Operation Brahma: 🇮🇳 🇲🇲 pic.twitter.com/O64F5BWOBq — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 29, 2025

The devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has resulted in 694 fatalities and left 1,670 individuals injured, according to the country’s military administration. The quake, which hit Mandalay on Friday, also caused strong tremors in neighboring Thailand, leading to three reported deaths.

In response to the crisis, India’s humanitarian assistance under ‘Operation Brahma’ was dispatched to Myanmar. A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying 15 tonnes of relief supplies, arrived in Yangon on Saturday morning, as confirmed by Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

