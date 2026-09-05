Operation Chakra-VI: CBI Carries Out Nationwide Crackdown Against Digital Arrest Crimes, raids 89 locations Across 20 States

In a major escalation of its crackdown on Digital Arrest crimes under Operation Chakra-VI, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) mounted a nationwide offensive against the syndicates behind the menace of digital arrest, which continues to pose a grave threat to citizens across the country. Taking serious note of the alarming scale of these crimes, the Supreme Court of India has also directed the CBI to take concerted action against the perpetrators and the wider networks facilitating such offences.

Taking serious steps against organised cybercrime, the CBI has taken over a number of Digital Arrest-related cases from various States. The victims were digitally detained by cybercriminals impersonating as law-enforcement and government officials and coerced into transferring large sums of money.

In three of these cases, the CBI launched extensive, coordinated searches in 89 locations spanning 20 States across the country, striking simultaneously to trace the trail of fraud proceeds, unmask the beneficiaries and handlers behind the syndicates, and seized incriminating material before it could be destroyed. The operations were meticulously planned on the basis of detailed financial and technical analysis, including examination of bank accounts, and online account access data, the CBI said in a statement.

Out of 3 cases, one case pertains to BITS Pilani in which victim was kept in digital arrest for 3 months and defrauded of Rs 7.67 Crore through scammers impersonating as police officers. In another case, the scammers digitally arrested victim for 3 months in Gujarat and defrauded of Rs 19.24 Crore impersonating as police officers. The third case pertains to Karnataka in which victim was digitally arrested for a month and defrauded of Rs. 15.45 Crore.

The searches led to the seizure of incriminating banking documents, account-related records, digital devices, and other crucial evidence, which are now being forensically examined to unravel the wider financial and technological infrastructure sustaining the Digital Arrest syndicates operating across State boundaries.

During the operation, CBI arrested 3 accused persons, whose examination during the searches brought out their specific and material role in receiving, layering and dispersing the fraud proceeds. Akash, a resident of Haryana, was found to have received Rs 1.95 crore of the defrauded amount into his account.