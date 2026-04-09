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Home > India News > Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps saved 1,321 tourists and 84 local people IN 48 hours trapped in bad weather.

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps saved 1,321 tourists and 84 local people IN 48 hours trapped in bad weather. Photo: X
The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps saved 1,321 tourists and 84 local people IN 48 hours trapped in bad weather. Photo: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 9, 2026 17:11:53 IST

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Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

In 48 hours, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps saved 1,321 tourists and 84 local people who were trapped by bad weather. This rescue mission, called Operation HimSetu, was finished safely despite extreme bad weather conditions.

The operation was carried out in a coordinated and seamless manner without any reported incidents, the Army said.

The evacuation effort was executed in close coordination with the civil administration and the Border Roads Organisation. Connectivity in the affected area was restored by constructing a temporary footbridge, which enabled the safe movement of stranded individuals.

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The mission was led by Trishakti Corps under the aegis of the Eastern Command, showcasing swift response and effective disaster management capabilities.

Earlier on March 25, another similar incident took place when around 150-200 tourists were left stranded in Chungthang after multiple landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall in North Sikkim, according to DC Anant Jain.

Jain said the landslides occurred along key routes connecting Gangtok to Lachen and Chungthang to Lachen, leaving tourists en route to Lachen stuck at Chungthang. (ANI)

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Rajasthan Wedding Chaos: Groom Flees From Wedding Venue After Bride’s Father Fails To Gift Mahindra Scorpio In Dowry, Baraatis Sprint Across Fields In Unexpected Marriage Drama

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Tags: indian armyOperation HimSetuTrishakti Corps

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Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

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Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

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Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim
Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim
Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim
Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

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