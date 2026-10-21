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Home > India News > Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case

Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case

The case came to light on October 20 when RS Pura police station received information regarding the consumption of narcotics by one Sunny Kumar (26), son of Tarsem Lal, a resident of Kotli Mirdian, Tehsil Suchetgarh in Jammu district. Accordingly, an FIR under Sections 8/18/21/22/27 of the NDPS Act was registered and probe was initiated.

Acting on the leads, a police team led by SHO RS Pura further pursued the probe leading to the recovery of 804 grams of heroin and 1.114 kilograms of opium from the Talhar area of Sector Arnia. (Representative AI Image)
Acting on the leads, a police team led by SHO RS Pura further pursued the probe leading to the recovery of 804 grams of heroin and 1.114 kilograms of opium from the Talhar area of Sector Arnia. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 17:54 IST

In a major breakthrough, Jammu Police has recovered a commercial quantity of narcotics, comprising 804 grams of heroin and 1.114 grams of opium, from the village Talhar area of Sector Arnia. The raid was carried out under Operation Sanjeevani.
 
The case came to light on October 20 when RS Pura police station received information regarding the consumption of narcotics by one Sunny Kumar (26), son of Tarsem Lal, a resident of Kotli Mirdian, Tehsil Suchetgarh in Jammu district. Accordingly, an FIR under Sections 8/18/21/22/27 of the NDPS Act was registered and probe was initiated.
 
During the course of investigation and subsequent questioning, police claimed Sunny’s alleged involvement in a narcotics smuggling module linked to a drone-dropping incident was uncovered. 
 
Acting on the leads, a police team led by SHO RS Pura further pursued the probe leading to the recovery of 804 grams of heroin and 1.114 kilograms of opium from the Talhar area of Sector Arnia.
 
Preliminary investigation indicated an alleged cross-border nexus involving the use of drones for smuggling narcotics into Indian territory. Police are also investigating the backward and forward linkages of the module to identify the source of the consignment, its intended recipients and other persons involved in the network.
 
According to police, further probe is underway to establish the chain of the narcotics trafficking and identify all those involved. 
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Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case
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Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case
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