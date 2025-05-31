‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness

Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
In a bid to strengthen civil defence readiness, a mock drill was conducted under ‘Operation Shield’ at the DC office in Srinagar on Saturday.

In a bid to strengthen civil defence readiness, a mock drill was conducted under ‘Operation Shield’ at the DC office in Srinagar on Saturday. The exercise is part of a broader civil defence initiative across Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at preparing administrative units and civilians for emergency situations.

In Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar confirmed that a coordinated blackout and evacuation drill was scheduled from 8:15 PM to 8:30 PM. The operation involved the active participation of multiple stakeholders, including the civil administration, civil defence teams, police forces, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), and dedicated relief and rescue units.

“The key message for the public is—do not panic,” said Kumar. “This is a preparedness drill meant to familiarise citizens with emergency protocols. Residents were instructed to switch off all lights during the 15-minute blackout window as part of the drill.”

Public notices detailing standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been issued in advance, and citizens were urged to cooperate fully. Officials stated that the drill would ensure timely and efficient response in the event of a real crisis, especially amid heightened regional tensions.

The Srinagar and Jammu drills are part of a series of exercises across border states to test coordination between agencies and enhance public awareness on disaster response.

