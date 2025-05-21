Operation Sindoor: 3 Delegations To Leave Today For All-Party Delegation As India’s Global Outreach On Terrorism Is Set To Begin | India News

India has officially kicked off a major diplomatic effort to take its anti-terrorism message to the world. Three of seven all-party delegations tasked with representing India’s stance on terrorism will depart on Wednesday

India has officially kicked off a major diplomatic effort to take its anti-terrorism message to the world. Three of seven all-party delegations tasked with representing India’s stance on terrorism will depart on Wednesday, as part of a global outreach initiative that follows the recent Operation Sindoor, which marked a major shift in India’s approach to cross-border terrorism.

These delegations will carry a detailed dossier on Pakistan’s long-running support for terrorism, along with documentation of how India has redefined its response to such threats through Operation Sindoor. Over the coming days, they’ll be meeting leaders, ministers, parliamentarians, and policy influencers in 33 countries.

First Delegation Heads to UAE Today

The first team to begin this outreach effort will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today. Following the UAE visit, this group will continue on to Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Other members of this delegation include:

BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Manan Kumar Mishra, and SS Ahluwalia

BJD MP Sasmit Patra

IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer

Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

This team was among the first to be briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday.

Second Delegation Prepares for East Asia Tour

Another group, headed by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, is scheduled to start its journey on May 22, beginning with Japan. This delegation will then travel to:

South Korea on May 24

Singapore on May 27

Indonesia on May 28

Malaysia on May 31

Members of this delegation represent a broad political spectrum, including:

BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradan Barua, and Dr Hemang Joshi

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

CPM MP John Brittas

Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Former diplomat Mohan Kumar

Kanimozhi to Lead Third Delegation to Europe and Russia

A third team, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, will begin their overseas outreach from May 22. Their itinerary includes visits to Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, with the following schedule:

Russia on May 22

Slovenia on May 25

Greece on May 27

Latvia on May 29

Spain on May 31

Joining her on this mission are:

Rajiv Rai (Samajwadi Party)

Mian Altaf Ahmed (National Conference)

Captain Brijesh Chauta (BJP)

Premchand Gupta (RJD)

Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP MP)

Senior diplomats Manjeev Puri and Javed Ashraf

Seven Teams to Travel by May 25

Altogether, seven all-party delegations will be traveling to different corners of the world by May 25. Each group is set to engage with foreign governments, think tanks, and civil society leaders, spreading awareness about India’s firm stand on terrorism and highlighting Pakistan’s alleged involvement in promoting terror networks.

Out of the 51 political leaders included in the delegations:

31 are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

20 belong to non-NDA parties

This balance is meant to show a united political front in India’s diplomatic messaging on terrorism.

Focus on India’s “New Normal” in Counter-Terrorism

In detailed briefings given to the departing teams, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained India’s new counter-terror approach, especially following Operation Sindoor. The mission of these delegations is to communicate that India is committed to peace but will no longer stay silent or inactive in the face of terror threats.

Misri reportedly told the delegates, “While India is committed to peace, it will not tolerate any terror attacks on its soil and will hit back as part of its ‘new normal.'”

The briefings also covered how India intends to punish not just those who carry out terror attacks but also the masterminds behind them, even when they operate from foreign soil.

Pakistan’s “Independent Probe” Offer Met with Skepticism

The delegations were also told about Pakistan’s recent offer to conduct an independent investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. According to sources, Misri reminded the delegates of Pakistan’s history of ignoring hard evidence handed over by India in previous attacks like the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Pathankot airbase attack in 2016.

This history has made Indian officials skeptical about Islamabad’s sincerity when it comes to fighting terrorism.

Engagement Plan: 33 Countries on the List

During their travels, the delegations are expected to meet lawmakers, ministers, government officials, and leading policy voices in the countries they visit. These meetings are designed to:

Share the details of India’s fight against terrorism

Emphasize the global threat posed by state-sponsored terror

Strengthen India’s diplomatic position on international platforms

From Asia to Europe to Africa, this outreach marks one of the biggest diplomatic drives in recent years that focuses entirely on the issue of terrorism.

With representation from nearly all major political parties, these delegations aim to show that India speaks with one voice when it comes to national security and terrorism. The message they carry is clear: India has zero tolerance for terrorism and is ready to act decisively to protect its people and borders.