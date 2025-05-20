Operation Sindoor A ‘Small War’? Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Govt’s Response To Trump’s Comments

Kharge questioned the Modi administration's failure to offer a clear explanation to the public regarding Trump’s assertions, which have stirred political and diplomatic debates.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of downplaying Operation Sindoor by calling it a “small war.” He also criticized the government’s silence on former US President Donald Trump’s statements about mediating between India and Pakistan.

Kharge questioned the Modi administration’s failure to offer a clear explanation to the public regarding Trump’s assertions, which have stirred political and diplomatic debates.

Questions Raised Over Government’s Preparedness and Response

While addressing the Samarpana Sankalpa Samavesh rally in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara, Kharge alleged that the intelligence agencies were aware of a potential attack beforehand but failed to issue warnings to the public, especially tourists.

“26 people were killed in Kashmir because the Modi government didn’t provide security to tourists. Modi did not go to Kashmir because the intelligence agencies asked him not to. Why didn’t you (central government) inform the tourists not to go there (Pahalgam)? If they had, 26 lives could have been saved, and this small war (Operation Sindoor) would not have happened,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kharge also accused the Centre of using government agencies to target the Congress party.

“Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives for the country. You thought we should give ED and CBI notices to such a party and cause trouble and weaken it. That will never happen,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, Kharge continued his attack, this time focusing on foreign policy.

Foreign Trips vs Global Support: A Policy Under Scrutiny

He claimed that despite Prime Minister Modi’s extensive foreign visits, India stood isolated on the international stage during a time it needed global backing.

“PM Modi has been making frequent foreign trips for the last 11 years, but when India needed international support to expose Pakistan, no other country came forward to support us. In the last 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has made 151 foreign trips and visited 72 countries. Out of these, he has visited the US 10 times. Yet, our country stands alone under the Modi government’s foreign policy. Is it the Prime Minister’s job to visit foreign countries and only pose for photos? The IMF has provided a bailout loan of $1.4 billion to Pakistan. But nobody supported India’s stance,” he said.

Kharge also questioned the timing of the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor and Trump’s claims of facilitating it.

“A ceasefire was suddenly declared while our brave Armed Forces were conducting operations against terrorists. The US President has insulted our country by saying, ‘I brokered’ the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and repeated this, not less than 7 times. The entire country was united in the tough action against terrorists, but Modi ji is trying to cover up the issue by not providing clarity to the people of the country regarding US President Trump’s statements, so far,” he added.

Trump’s Statement and Political Repercussions Back Home

Trump, while addressing the Saudi-US Investment Forum 2025, claimed he negotiated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using trade leverage.

“Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent. I said, ‘Let us make a deal. ‘ Let us not trade nuclear missiles. Let us trade the things you make so beautifully. They both have powerful, smart leaders. It all stopped. I hope it remains that way,” Trump said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam on May 7, which killed 26 people, including a Nepali national. The operation involved precise airstrikes that reportedly dismantled terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating around 100 terrorists. India also struck back strongly after Pakistani aggression, targeting enemy airbases.

By May 10, a mutual understanding on halting hostilities was reached between the two countries. India maintained that the agreement was bilateral, facilitated by direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations.

The BJP, in response to Kharge’s remarks, accused him of politicizing a national security matter.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “It is clear that Mallikarjun Kharge wants to do politics on this. Our DGMO has talked about what happened there in two press conferences. Kharge did not tell that the Indian forces destroyed the enemy country’s air defence system in 23 minutes. Somehow, I smell politics in this. Such irresponsible statements cannot be expected from a senior leader.”

BJP’s Sambit Patra echoed similar sentiments and accused Kharge of undermining the armed forces.

“You do the work of giving oxygen to Pakistan…Today, we all know why Hafiz likes Rahul (Gandhi). Congress party, Kharge ji are saying that Operation Sindoor is a small war — are Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji not able to understand that our armed forces entered Pakistan and struck nine terror sites there, and more than 100 terrorists were killed? After retaliation by Pakistan, their 11 airbases were destroyed. Today, Pakistan is in pain, and you’re saying that Operation Sindoor was a small war? This is cheating the country and the bravery of the Armed Forces,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Army Refutes Claims Of Air Defence Deployment At Golden Temple