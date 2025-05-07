Operation Sindoor Aftermath: 200 Flight Cancellations, 18 Airport Closures Cause Travel Havoc

India’s skies were thrown into disarray on Wednesday as more than 200 flights were cancelled and at least 18 airports temporarily shut down following precision missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces on terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The attacks, carried out under Operation Sindoor, were a direct retaliation to the recent […]

India’s skies were thrown into disarray on Wednesday as more than 200 flights were cancelled and at least 18 airports temporarily shut down following precision missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces on terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The attacks, carried out under Operation Sindoor, were a direct retaliation to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam. In the aftermath, widespread airspace restrictions have disrupted civilian air travel across northern and western India.

Airports on Pause: Northern Skies Emptied

Airports including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, and Amritsar were among those shuttered as precautionary measures kicked in. Other affected hubs include Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala, and Jamnagar, according to sources familiar with the developments.

Multiple domestic airlines—Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Akasa Air—as well as international carriers suspended operations at impacted locations.

One airline source reported over 200 flight cancellations, with IndiGo alone grounding more than 165 flights through early morning on May 10.

IndiGo confirmed: “Due to government notification on airspace restrictions, over 165 IndiGo flights from multiple airports (Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar) are cancelled until 0529 hrs. IST of 10 May 2025.”

Affected passengers have been offered rescheduling at no extra charge or full refunds.

Major Airlines Respond with Waivers and Updates

Air India announced the suspension of flights to and from key airports including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Rajkot, and Jodhpur. The cancellations will remain in effect until 5:29 am on May 10.

The airline stated: “Air India flights to and from the following stations, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports.”

SpiceJet echoed similar measures, confirming that operations from Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, and Dharamshala have been suspended indefinitely. The airline assured passengers of full refunds or rebooking based on availability.

Akasa Air joined in with a statement on social media that all its Srinagar-bound operations were being cancelled due to regional developments.

Regional airline Star Air also grounded flights to and from Nanded, Hindon, Adampur, Kishangarh, and Bhuj.

Delhi Disruptions and International Impact

India’s busiest aviation hub, Delhi Airport, faced considerable impact with at least 35 flight cancellations since midnight. This included 23 domestic departures, eight arrivals, and four international departures, sources confirmed.

American Airlines and other global carriers adjusted their schedules, while Qatar Airways announced a temporary suspension of flights to Pakistan following the closure of Pakistani airspace.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) issued a public update saying: “Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport.”

As tensions ripple across the region, India’s bold offensive against cross-border terrorism continues to reverberate far beyond the battleground—now affecting thousands of travelers stranded across airports.

