Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Operation Sindoor Aftermath: 200 Flight Cancellations, 18 Airport Closures Cause Travel Havoc

Operation Sindoor Aftermath: 200 Flight Cancellations, 18 Airport Closures Cause Travel Havoc

India’s skies were thrown into disarray on Wednesday as more than 200 flights were cancelled and at least 18 airports temporarily shut down following precision missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces on terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The attacks, carried out under Operation Sindoor, were a direct retaliation to the recent […]

Operation Sindoor Aftermath: 200 Flight Cancellations, 18 Airport Closures Cause Travel Havoc

Operation Sindoor Aftermath: 200 Flight Cancellations, 18 Airport Closures Cause Travel Havoc


India’s skies were thrown into disarray on Wednesday as more than 200 flights were cancelled and at least 18 airports temporarily shut down following precision missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces on terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The attacks, carried out under Operation Sindoor, were a direct retaliation to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam. In the aftermath, widespread airspace restrictions have disrupted civilian air travel across northern and western India.

Airports on Pause: Northern Skies Emptied

Airports including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, and Amritsar were among those shuttered as precautionary measures kicked in. Other affected hubs include Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala, and Jamnagar, according to sources familiar with the developments.

Multiple domestic airlines—Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Akasa Air—as well as international carriers suspended operations at impacted locations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One airline source reported over 200 flight cancellations, with IndiGo alone grounding more than 165 flights through early morning on May 10.

IndiGo confirmed: “Due to government notification on airspace restrictions, over 165 IndiGo flights from multiple airports (Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar) are cancelled until 0529 hrs. IST of 10 May 2025.”

Affected passengers have been offered rescheduling at no extra charge or full refunds.

Major Airlines Respond with Waivers and Updates

Air India announced the suspension of flights to and from key airports including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Rajkot, and Jodhpur. The cancellations will remain in effect until 5:29 am on May 10.

The airline stated: “Air India flights to and from the following stations, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports.”

SpiceJet echoed similar measures, confirming that operations from Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, and Dharamshala have been suspended indefinitely. The airline assured passengers of full refunds or rebooking based on availability.

Akasa Air joined in with a statement on social media that all its Srinagar-bound operations were being cancelled due to regional developments.

Regional airline Star Air also grounded flights to and from Nanded, Hindon, Adampur, Kishangarh, and Bhuj.

Delhi Disruptions and International Impact

India’s busiest aviation hub, Delhi Airport, faced considerable impact with at least 35 flight cancellations since midnight. This included 23 domestic departures, eight arrivals, and four international departures, sources confirmed.

American Airlines and other global carriers adjusted their schedules, while Qatar Airways announced a temporary suspension of flights to Pakistan following the closure of Pakistani airspace.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) issued a public update saying: “Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport.”

As tensions ripple across the region, India’s bold offensive against cross-border terrorism continues to reverberate far beyond the battleground—now affecting thousands of travelers stranded across airports.

ALSO READ: Global Media Reaction To Operation Sindoor: India’s Air Strike on Pakistan Terror Camps

 

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him
Chief Minister Siddaramai

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan
Consul General of Israel

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’
newsx

Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border
newsx

Operation Sindoor Impact: IPL 2025 Match Between PBKS And MI Relocated to Mumbai
In a strong message of so

Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Sends ‘Best Wishes, Much Love’ To Indian Armed Forces
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him

Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’

Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border

Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border

Operation Sindoor Impact: IPL 2025 Match Between PBKS And MI Relocated to Mumbai

Operation Sindoor Impact: IPL 2025 Match Between PBKS And MI Relocated to Mumbai

Entertainment

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media