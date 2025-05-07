Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Operation Sindoor Aimed At Bringing Pahalgam Attack Culprits To Justice: Vikram Misri

On Wednesday morning, India conducted precise military strikes on nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In a decisive move following the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India has launched “Operation Sindoor” aimed at neutralizing the perpetrators and restoring a sense of security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Briefing the media, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, detailed the coordinated military response and its underlying objectives.

Attack Aimed at Derailing Kashmir’s Path to Peace

Foreign Secretary Misri described the Pahalgam attack as a calculated attempt to disrupt the fragile return of normalcy in the region.

“The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family… the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” he said.

He added that Indian intelligence agencies had detected signs of further terrorist threats, prompting the urgent need for a calibrated response.

“Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism… Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure,” Misri explained.

No Action from Pakistan Spurs Indian Response

India’s frustration over Pakistan’s inaction was evident in Misri’s remarks, as he accused Islamabad of failing to take any tangible steps against the terror infrastructure operating from its territory.

“It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan against terrorists’ infrastructure in its area.”

With no visible crackdown from Pakistan, India decided to take the matter into its own hands.

Strikes Carried Out Across Nine Terror Camps

Targets included key locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, as well as five strategic sites in PoJK.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force coordinated to execute the strikes, which reportedly achieved all intended objectives. These sites were believed to be harboring top leaders of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the operation’s focus and intent.

“Operation Sindoor,” which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India’s Ministry of Defence was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The Operation Sindoor Press Briefing

 

