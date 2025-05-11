Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Grants Full Counteraction Authority to Commanders After Ceasefire, Airspace Violations

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, has granted full operational authority to Army Commanders for any counteraction necessary in case of further breaches.

In response to recent ceasefire violations and airspace incursions by Pakistan along the Western borders, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has granted full operational authority to Army Commanders for any counteraction necessary in the event of further breaches.

The decision came after the COAS chaired a high-level review meeting focussed on the escalating security situation following a series of violations that took place during the night of May 10-11.

According to a statement released by the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), the latest directive—under Operation Sindoor – is a direct response to airspace violations by Pakistan and the subsequent breakdown of the ceasefire that had been established through prior Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) talks held earlier in the day, following which a ceasefire agreement was reached between New Delhi and Islamabad to stop all military action on land, in air and at sea, to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace along the sensitive border areas.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, has granted full operational authority to the Army Commanders along the Western borders to take all necessary actions in the kinetic domain in response to any violation of the ceasefire agreement and the understanding reached during the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025,” the statement read.

Following India and Pakistan’s agreement to cease hostilities, the Indian Air Force took its official ‘X’ handle and informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with “precision” and “professionalism.”

They further said that the operations are still going on and a special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course. The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information. “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information”, the IAF said in a post on X.

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7 and targetted nine locations in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following India’s operation, tensions between India and Pakistan heightened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were put on high alert, even as blackouts were reported in several northern states.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations had contacted his Indian counterpart and that the two sides had agreed to halt all military actions–on land, at sea, and in the air–effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions were issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Despite the agreement, cases of ceasefire violation were reported in Srinagar, Jammu city, Kathua and Nagrota on Saturday night.

