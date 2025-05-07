Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response

In a move to strengthen emergency preparedness in the event of an urban disaster, a full-scale mock drill was carried out at Delhi’s RML Hospital. The exercise was designed around a bomb blast scenario and aimed to test how the hospital’s emergency teams would react in a real-life crisis.

Around 15 to 20 simulated patients with serious injuries took part in the drill. Hospital staff were unaware of the exact timing and details beforehand, making the simulation as realistic as possible.

Realistic Bomb Blast Scenario with Multiple Casualties

The mock drill focused on a fictional but highly realistic bomb explosion scenario. Volunteers played the role of victims suffering from serious and complex injuries—some with visible trauma to the head, chest, and limbs. The aim was to push the hospital’s emergency department to work quickly and efficiently under pressure.

This wasn’t just a test of first-aid or triage skills. The drill was planned to evaluate the entire emergency response system—from casualty management at the entrance to specialist care in surgery, orthopedics, neurology, and more.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and even administrative staff were put through the drill, working together to stabilize and treat each of the “patients” in real time.

Testing Speed, Communication & Teamwork

One of the main goals of the drill was to check how well and how fast different hospital teams could communicate during a sudden disaster. How quickly could patients be identified, moved to the right departments, and given the correct treatment? That’s what the drill tried to answer.

The medical teams were evaluated on everything from decision-making and teamwork to how they managed high-pressure situations.