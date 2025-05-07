Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hajipur women wear sindoor again after India's Operation Sindoor retaliated for the Pahalgam terror attack, killing terrorists and restoring a sense of justice and peace.

The April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including a Nepali national, left the entire nation in shock. Carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, the attack shattered families and left many women widowed. In Hajipur, Bihar, the sorrow ran so deep that several women vowed not to apply sindoor, the traditional symbol of a married woman, until justice was served.

Now, with India’s successful counter-strike dubbed Operation Sindoor, that vow has come to a symbolic end.

As reported by CNN, women in Hajipur’s Gandhi Ashram gathered in solidarity after the Indian Army launched retaliatory strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They celebrated by applying sindoor to one another, marking not just the return of colour in their lives, but also the restoration of pride and justice.

“This is not just a festival of colour, but of justice,” said one woman, speaking emotionally to CNN. “Operation Sindoor has given us closure. We thank the Indian Army and Prime Minister Modi for standing by us.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The women recalled the grief of losing their husbands and loved ones in the Pahalgam massacre and felt the military response had acknowledged their pain. Many shared that they had remained without sindoor for days, mourning in silence and waiting for retribution.

“Our message reached Modi ji,” another woman told CNN. “The way the terrorists took away our sindoor, the Prime Minister has given us justice by taking away their safe havens.”

Operation Sindoor was launched as a direct response to the brutal attack in Pahalgam, where many victims were killed at close range, often in front of their families. The counterstrike targeted multiple terrorist camps, including those located in Muridke and Sialkot—places reportedly connected to previous attacks on Indian soil.

A local woman in Hajipur noted, “This is not revenge, but justice. The terrorists killed 26 innocent people. Today, we know that many of them were taken down in return.”

Another added with quiet determination, “The day our sindoor was wiped away, we pledged not to wear it again until we had answered back. Today, we fulfil that vow.”

For the women of Hajipur and many across India, Operation Sindoor is more than a military operation—it is a message of strength, unity, and healing. Their symbolic act of applying sindoor again is now etched in the national memory as a tribute to the lost lives and the justice that followed.

ALSO READ: India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats