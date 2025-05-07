Operation Sindoor: ‘Dharma Yuddha’ Against Terror, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Backs India’s Strikes On Pakistan

The Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Former Union Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that bulldozing the beasts of barbarity and brutality in Pakistan is a "Dharma Yuddha" to protect India and the entire humanity.

While talking to reporters in Moradabad, Naqvi said that the strong action against Pakistan, which has become a producer, director, distributor, protector, promoter and peddler of horror show of terrorism, is a stern message and lesson for terror elements across the world.

The attacks were launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 tourists including one Nepalese citizen.

Naqvi said that while India’s farsighted policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership has instilled faith among the people of the country, it has instilled fear among our enemies.

Naqvi said that Pakistan considers “sowing seeds of terrorism as its country’s cultivation”. “Terror trade has become their terrible territory”.

Naqvi said that while for Pakistan the parameter of national growth is “protecting, producing, promoting terrorism”, for India elimination of terrorism is a “national duty”. Safety of the country and humanity is the utmost priority of India.

The strong and determined action against “creators of cruelty” by the Modi Government reflects audacious and effective measures to demolish and dismantle the “den of terrorists” and their sponsors and protectors.

Naqvi said that, “production of terrorism has become a national industry in Pakistan and terrorists have become their national animals”, whose protection, security, promotion has become the “national agenda” of Pakistan.

Naqvi said that those misusing the Islam as a security cover for terrorism, are “international enemies” of both the Islam and humanity.

