Operation Sindoor: Did India Already Inform Leading Countries Like US, Russia Of Its Precision Strike In Pakistan?

In a major move early Wednesday morning, India launched a military operation named “Operation Sindoor,” targeting multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes came as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place two weeks ago and left 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national dead.

Indian authorities described the operation as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” and have since reached out to several key global players to explain the reasons behind the strike.

India Informs Major Countries After the Strike

According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, India has already spoken to diplomats and senior officials from several countries, including:

United Kingdom

Russia

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

“Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries to brief them on the steps taken by India,” PTI reported.

This diplomatic outreach seems aimed at making it clear that India’s actions were retaliatory and necessary, not provocative. It’s also a move to ensure continued global support as tensions rise with Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor: What We Know

The Indian military confirmed that nine terror-linked locations were struck in the operation. The Ministry of Defence explained the move in a formal statement, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The army followed this with a firm message posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Indian officials emphasized that only terrorist bases were targeted, and the military took care not to escalate the situation unnecessarily by avoiding civilian or Pakistani military sites.

The Pahalgam Attack: The Trigger

This entire sequence of events stems from the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, which occurred just two weeks ago. A bus carrying Indian and Nepali tourists was attacked, killing 26 people. The massacre drew international condemnation, with several countries calling for justice and action.

The Defence Ministry directly linked the airstrikes to this event, “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.”

The Indian government has made it clear that the groups behind the Pahalgam attack were being sheltered across the border, prompting a need for immediate and targeted action.

Coincidentally—or perhaps strategically—the Ministry of Home Affairs also announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on the same day. The drill is scheduled for May 7, and is likely aimed at testing India’s emergency preparedness in light of growing tensions.

A Message to the World

India’s quick outreach to global powers shows how seriously it views both the threat from cross-border terrorism and the importance of diplomatic backing. The government appears keen to show that it acted in self-defense—not aggression.

By calling the operation “non-escalatory,” India is trying to maintain the upper hand diplomatically while sending a strong message to those believed to be behind the Pahalgam attack.